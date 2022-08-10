How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung’s pulled back the curtain on its latest addition to the Z Flip series and here’s how you can get your hands on it from day one of release.

In the world of foldable phones, Samsung continues to lead the charge with its Z Flip and Z Fold line-up, and with the fourth iteration for both devices having just been announced, the company shows no signs of slowing in this still relatively new industry.

If you want to be amongst the first batch of early adopters to have an all-new Galaxy Z Flip 4 at launch, then it makes sense to arrange your pre-order as soon as possible. Luckily there’s a few extra incentives to pre-ordering early beyond being amongst the first few to try out the latest tech. Just take a look below to see which offers are available.

Samsung

As is now customary with any of its phone launches, Samsung has gone all in with offering several options for customers to either spread the cost of their purchase or use a trade-in system to get money off. At the moment, Samsung is offering a guaranteed £250 off the cost of the Flip 4 with any phone, regardless of what condition it’s in.

EE

EE has an almost dizzying amount of pre-order bonuses available for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Right now you can save up to £194 on various tariffs, and there’s also the ability to gain access to Netflix when you opt for a plan that includes Smart Benefits.

Three

When it comes to sheer value for money, Three has the competition beat. Right now the company is offering one of the most tempting Z Flip 4 deals yet: an unlimited data contract for just £57 a month and £50 upfront. What’s more, you can save up to £350 on top of that by trading in select handsets against your pre-order.

Virgin Mobile

If you’d rather keep the cost down and you don’t mind having a low-data contract then you should definitely check out all that Virgin Mobile has in store. For instance, you can opt for a 2GB contract and have to pay nothing more than a combined monthly price of £40.

Vodafone

Just like Samsung itself, Vodafone has gone all in with a highly competitive trade-in offer. The company isn’t offering a guaranteed trade in value like Samsung, but there is a seriously high cap of up to £600 off with eligible handsets. If you’re looking to make the most out of your old smartphone before you upgrade then Vodafone’s trade-in scheme might just do the trick.