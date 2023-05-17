Thought about adding a VPN to your suite of apps? If you’ve considered NordVPN, here’s our breakdown on how much it costs in the UK.

If you’ve looked into virtual private networks (VPNs) at all already, then you’ll have likely come across NordVPN, one of the more prevalent options available today.

We’re here to help if you’re now considering taking up a NordVPN plan but aren’t sure where to start. Here’s the important information on how much it costs in the UK, broken down by plan.

NordVPN Deal NordVPN’s is now offering up to 66% off + 3 months free from just £2.56 per month free using code TrustedReviews at checkout NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2..56/mo Buy now

How much does NordVPN cost in the UK?

The cost of NordVPN in the UK depends on the plan you choose, with three available – those being Standard, Plus and Complete. Prices start at £10.89 per month for the Standard plan, then differ as you move up the tiers or if you opt to pay for one or two years all in one go.

You’ll save money on the Standard plan if you opt for one year, paying the equivalent of £3.79 per month (£56.85 in total). A two-year plan offers more value, at £2.69 per month (£72.63 in total). The Standard plan gets you the VPN itself, malware protection as well as a tracker and ad blocker.

The Plus plan comes in at £11.89 per month for the monthly plan, £4.79 per month (£71.85 in total) for the one-year plan and £3.69 per month (£99.63 in total) for the two-year plan. You get all the same features as the Standard plan, but with a cross-platform password manager (NordPass) and data breach scanner added on.

The top-tier Complete package is £13.09 per month if you’d like to go for a monthly plan. To get more value, you can go for the yearly plan, which equates to £5.99 per month (£89.85 in total), or the two-year plan, at £4.89 per month (£132.03 in total). The Complete plan includes the same perks as the Plus and Standard options but sweetens the deal with 1TB cloud storage and next-generation file encryption.

NordVPN Deal NordVPN’s is now offering up to 66% off + 3 months free from just £2.56 per month free using code TrustedReviews at checkout NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2..56/mo Buy now

If one of these plans takes your fancy, you can head on over to NordVPN and enter the code TrustedReviews at the checkout to bag an extra three months on top of the two-year subscription plan.