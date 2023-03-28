 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

How many devices can you install NordVPN on?

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

One of the most important considerations when choosing a VPN is how many devices you can install it on with a single subscription. If you’ve got dozens of devices for the entire family, you’ll want to make sure that your subscription will cover them all. 

With NordVPN being one of the popular VPN services currently available, we’ve decided to answer the question regarding how many devices each of its subscription plans will cover. 

How many devices can you install NordVPN on?

Each NordVPN subscription allows for installations on up to six devices. 

NordVPN supports a wide range of platforms too, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS and Linux. That means you should be able to install the VPN on pretty much any smartphone, tablet and computer. 

You’re also able to install NordVPN on up to six devices no matter which subscription plan you opt for, whether it’s the entry-level Standard account or the fully featured Complete account. 

There’s unfortunately no way to increase the six-device limit, but there are a few workarounds. Firstly, you can simply delete NordVPN from a device when you’re not actively using it – unless you have a large family, it’s unlikely you’ll be using six different devices at the same time.

Another solution is to install NordVPN on your router. By doing so, every device that connects to the Wi-Fi via that router will be under VPN protection, allowing you to browse the web safely. Installing NordVPN on a router will only take up one slot of your available six too, so it’s an efficient way of using your device quota. 

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

