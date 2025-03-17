How many Android updates will my phone get?

It’s important to make sure your smartphone’s firmware is regularly updated, as this enables the handset to benefit from new features and keep safe.

Different brands offer varying promises regarding how many Android upgrades their phones will benefit from. Ideally you should look for a phone that sports a higher number of OS updates, as the more it can support, the more future-proofed the phone is.

Keep reading to find out how many Android updates your phone will receive. Not sure which version of Android you’re currently on? Our how to check which version of Android guide details the steps.

Google Pixel

Google promises its entire Pixel 9 range will benefit from up to seven years of Android OS and security updates from its launch, which will see the series go from Android 14 up to Android 21.

In fact, Google has a history of being generous with its OS updates across its Pixel ranges, with both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series promised five years from their respective launch dates, taking them to Android 17 and Android 18 respectively.

The Pixel 8 series, including the budget-friendly Pixel 8a, was also given seven years of Android updates which will take the range up to Android 20.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold also has a seven year Android OS promise.

Samsung Galaxy

Much like Google Pixel, Samsung promises up to seven years of Android updates with its flagship Galaxy S-series, which means the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra will benefit from Android 22. Samsung first introduced this seven year promise with the S24 series, so last year’s entire flagship series will be supported up to and including Android 21.

Otherwise, Samsung generally offers around four years of Android updates starting from when the phone launched. However, there are some outliers, with the Galaxy A16 promised six years of Android updates and older devices such as the 2020 flagship S20 series only promised just three OS updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Honor

Matching the likes of Google and Samsung, Honor has pledged its premium smartphones will see up to seven years of Android OS updates, beginning with the latest Honor Magic 7 Pro which launched with Android 15 and will be supported until Android 22.

Prior to its recent pledge, previous Honor phones including the Honor Magic 6 Pro were only guaranteed to see up to four years of major OS updates. This will take the 2024 flagship up to Android 18.

OnePlus

OnePlus offers four years of Android OS updates for its premium smartphones, which means its recently launched OnePlus 13 will reach up to Android 19. Prior to this, OnePlus smartphones were promised a measly three years of updates and, with Android 15 rolling out, this will be the last update for the OnePlus 10 series.

OnePlus 13

Oppo

Much like OnePlus, Oppo has only recently begun offering its flagship phones up to four years of Android updates. However, it’s worth noting that some of its more affordable models, like the Oppo Reno 12 FS, are only promised a disappointing one to two years of updates, which we’d argue is simply not good enough.

Realme

Unlike its sister brands, Oppo and OnePlus, Realme has refrained from increasing its Android upgrade promise to anything beyond the minimum two years. Having said that, handsets like the Realme GT 2 Pro were promised up to three years of upgrades, which means the arrival of Android 15 will make the phone’s final year.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Motorola

Motorola differs on its software promise depending on the handset itself, and it’s not quite what you’d expect. While flagship models such as the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra only sport up to three years of Android updates, the budget-friendly Motorola Edge 50 Neo is promised a solid five years of updates, which was a first for the brand when it launched back in 2024. We should expect more of the same in 2025, especially with its upcoming flagship devices.

Nothing

One of the newer brands on our list is Nothing, which has offered the same three years of Android updates since the launch of the first Nothing Phone 1. This means the recently launched Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, which launched with Android 15, will support up to Android 18.

Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro

Xiaomi

Xiaomi differs in its update policy depending on the handset. While you can generally expect just two years of Android updates for Xiaomi phones, the recently launched Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 boast a slightly more generous four years of OS upgrades.

Poco

Poco, whose parent company is Xiaomi, doesn’t offer a firm or conclusive commitment on its software update policy. However, we have noted that you can generally expect a minimum of two to three years of Android updates. In fact, the recently launched Poco X7 Pro will see at least three years of Android upgrades.

Poco X7 Pro

Huawei

Before we start, it’s worth keeping in mind that Huawei uses two operating systems on its phone, depending on the location, HarmonyOS in China or EMUI skin globally. Regardless of the OS system used, Huawei doesn’t explicitly state how many Android updates users should expect their handsets to receive.

We’re usually reluctant to recommend a Huawei handset as the lack of Google services means it offers a more limited experience for Android users.

Nubia/RedMagic

Nubia handsets are disappointing to say the least with their OS offering. Although the likes of the RedMagic 10 Pro is a budget-friendly phone with flagship-level specs, its measly one year promise is simply not good enough for a phone launched in 2025.

Otherwise, Nubia or RedMagic phones generally offer up to three years, but this does differ depending on the handset itself.

Asus

Disappointingly, Asus offers among the fewest Android upgrades for its smartphones, with just two promised OS updates. This promise is especially shocking when you consider that the recently launched Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has an eye-watering RRP of €1099 yet will only be supported up to Android 17.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra

Vivo

Things get slightly complicated when it comes to Vivo, as the brand divides its handsets into different groups to receive either regular, monthly or quarterly security updates. At the time of writing, Vivo offers at least two years of Android updates, which means handsets such as the Vivo V29 will be on the last update of its cycle.

TCL

TCL’s update offering depends on the handset itself. As its website explains, while TCL typically offers at least two years of updates, it “may support the security updates for three years or longer for some models.”

Put simply, we would advise against hoping for anything too far above the minimum updates for a TCL handset.

HMD

HMD promises the bare minimum of Android upgrades: just two years. Considering the HMD Fusion is a seriously budget-friendly phone, with an RRP of under £300, it’s perhaps understandable why the promise is so low. However, we’d still much prefer to see a higher claim.