How does a pressure washer work? All the important details

Pressure washers are seriously useful tools that use a high-velocity stream of water to quickly blast through outdoor dirt and grim, for sparkling results.

Whether you’re getting your garden ready for summer or you’re just curious as to how a pressure washer works, then you’ve come to the right place. We explain how a pressure washer works, the different types available and what attachments you should look out for.

How does a pressure washer work?

The key to a pressure washer its internal motor or pump. Water is collected from a water source at a normal pressure and is then pressurised and forced out through the narrow nozzle or attachment at the end of the washer’s wand, via the internal motor system, which results in a high-velocity jet stream.

It’s worth bearing in mind what type of water source you use. While mains-powered pressure washers usually require water from plumbed taps or hoses, most cordless models can work with buckets and rain water tanks. This lets you use the pressure washer wherever you want. For example, you could use a cordless pressure washer with a tub of water to hose down a bike after a ride.

Keep in mind that in some instances, using anything other than mains water can cause issues and potentially damage your machine, so make sure you check your manual before you use any other water source.

What are the different types of pressure washers?

We predominantly review pressure washers that are designed for home and domestic use, which are usually either cordless or mains powered. The two work in a similar way, relying on their respective electric motors and water source to create a high pressure jet of water.

While most pressure washers are electric, there are industrial-sized petrol-powered models for very tough jobs. These tend to be for commercial applications.

What attachments should I use with a pressure washer?

Most pressure washers should come with a standard spray head for general, everyday cleaning. However, much like the best vacuum cleaners, some will come equipped with more specialist attachments that attach to the end of your machine’s hose. If your pressure washer doesn’t, then the manufacturer will likely sell extra tools separately.

Such attachments can include a brush to help scrub dirt, extendable lances for cleaning higher or harder-to-reach areas, a patio tool which concentrates the power and water flow to help deep clean a targeted area and suction hoses for drawing water from either a bucket or water butt.

Most pressure washers will come with, at least, a rotary nozzle, which directs a thin, very powerful jet of water for pinpoint cleaning, and a jet/fan nozzle that outputs a blade of water. The latter is often adjustable, letting you change the amount of pressure.

Can you use detergent with a pressure washer?

In short, yes you can use detergent with a pressure washer. In fact, it’s a good idea to use detergent if the dirt is particularly stubborn and difficult to remove with just water alone. Most pressure washers should come equipped with a detergent tank of some kind, which allows you to add your own and control the amount applied accordingly. However, there are other detergents that you spray directly onto the area, leave to settle, and then remove by pressure washing.