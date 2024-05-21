Every Copilot Plus PC announced so far, from Samsung to Dell

Copilot Plus PCs are here, and we’ve spent some time with the initial batch of machines from the likes of HP, Samsung and Dell.

Revealed at Microsoft’s Surace 2024 event before the Build developer conference, Copilot Plus PCs are AI-focussed machines currently all powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X range of chips. All the devices use the power of the NPU in these Snapdragon chips for on-device AI, but there have also been plenty of claims about performance and battery life.

Below you’ll find details of the models announced so far, although there will likely be more announced in the coming months.

Microsoft

Microsoft has a duo of Copilot Plus PC options at launch, with the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 11 both offering some tempting features.

Like all the models on the list, both Surfaces are powered by the Snapdragon X Plus or the X Elite Arm chip offering powerful AI performance.

Microsoft Surface Pro

The Surface Laptop 6 comes in two sizes (13.8-inch and 15-inch) with brighter screens, new colours and the promise of 22 hours of offline video playback. The latest edition of the Surface Pro can be selected with an OLED display panel for the first time and can be purchased with the new Flex keyboard that can be used independently of the tablet.

Asus

The first Copilot Plus PC from Asus is the Vivobook 15 S and it uses the Snapdragon X Elite at its heart paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Inside there’s a 70wh battery for a battery life that, according to Asus, can last 18 hours alongside fast charging for when it’s time to top up.

The display here is a real standout. It’s a 15.6-inch OLED panel with very thin bezels, 120Hz refresh rate and a 3K resolution.

Asus Vivobook S

You can pre-order the Vivobook 15 S in the UK from Currys and Asus directly, with prices starting at £1299.99.

Acer

Acer has entered this new category with a single new unit to begin with, the Swift 14 AI.

Retailing for $1099/£1199 when it goes on sale in July, the Swift 14 AI comes in Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite flavours and has a sleek aluminium build alongside a large 14.5-inch 120Hz display.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Samsung’s first Copilot Plus PC is the Galaxy Book 4 Edge and it’ll be familiar to anyone who has seen any of the other Galaxy Book 4 range. The classic Samsung look stays, as does an excellent AMOLED display and thin and portable body.

Two screen sizes are available – 14 and 16-inch – and there are options with both versions of the Snapdragon X chip. Standard Copilot Plus features like Wi-Fi 7 and 16GB RAM as standard are here too. Prices start at $1349.

Dell

Dell has a bunch of Copilot Plus PCs in various ranges, from XPS to Inspiron. A standout for us is a new version of the latest XPS 13, which is a gorgeous and sleek laptop now benefiting from the speed and extended battery life of the Snapdragon X chips.

The business-focussed Inspiron 14 Plus has the X Plus chip inside and up to 22 hours of battery life.

Dell XPS

Lenovo

Lenovo is another partner to announce a duo of Copilot Plus PCS: the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6.

The Slim 7x ($1199) is, as the name suggests, slim and light at 1.28kg, has a 3K 90Hz display with a reported 1000 nits of brightness and comes with the Elite version of the Snapdragon X chip. The ThinkPad ($1699) is the more business-focused entry, coming with up to 64GB of memory, a 14-inch display and a physical cover for the webcam.

Both models will be available starting in June.

HP

HP is using the launch of Copilot Plus PCs to give its entire computing range something of a rebrand in an effort to make choosing the right machine as simple as possible. Many of the old range names, like Spectre and Dragonfly, will be retired with new ones taking their place.

As part of this rebrand, HP has introduced the Omnibook X AI PC ($1199.99) and the Elitebook Ultra AI PC ($1699.99). Both models push the AI features of the Copilot Plus PC range along with some extra AI skills from HP and there are huge battery life claims too, including a quoted 22 hours of Netflix streaming.