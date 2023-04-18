Those who care the utmost about data privacy will want to know the logs policy for every VPN they use. But what does it mean for a VPN to keep logs, and what’s the policy of popular brands such as NordVPN?

This guide will answer all of your burning questions, with a particular focus on NordVPN, and what its logging policy means for your privacy.

And if you’re interested in subscribing to NordVPN, it’s worth checking out the latest deal which sees you pay just £2.56 per month for a two-year plan. Just enter the code TrustedReviews at checkout in order to get the discount.

NordVPN Deal NordVPN’s is now offering up to 66% off + 3 months free from just £2.56 per month free using code TrustedReviews at checkout NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2..56/mo Buy now

Does NordVPN keep logs?

For those unfamiliar with the term ‘logs policy’ this is a reference to whether a VPN collects and stores data such as your browsing history, connection timestamps and your IP address.

NordVPN is one of many VPN services that do not keep logs of its users.

On its official website Nord says, “We offer a zero-logs VPN service. It means that we do not store your online activities. Nothing to store — nothing to see — nothing to share with anyone.”

This means that your private data should be safe from prying eyes, even if NordVPN were to suffer a security breach, or authorities demanded access to Nord’s database, your browsing data.

It’s important to remember that NordVPN (as well as other VPNs) does still store some of your personal information, such as your username, payment details and billing address. So if a data breach were to occur, hackers would still be able to access this information. As such, it’s debatable whether any VPN can truly offer a zero-logs policy. That said, NordVPN does allow you to pay via cryptocurrencies if you wish to sign up anonymously.

NordVPN has also had its no-logs policy verified by third-party audit PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Switzerland (both in 2018 and 2020) giving you peace of mind that your internet activity truly isn’t being recorded and stored.

Not every VPN has a no-logs policy – sometimes it’s out of the company’s control. Countries such as Panama have strict data retention laws, requiring VPNs to store data. As a result, the location of a VPN company is incredibly important for your privacy.