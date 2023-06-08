Diablo 4 PC system requirements – The computer specs you need

Here are all the system requirements, from Full HD all the way to 4K, to play Diablo 4 on PC.

Diablo 4 is already available to play on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. If you’re interested in playing this game on your rig, then you will want to make sure that you have the right internals.

Thankfully, Blizzard has released the minimum, recommended, high and ultra specifications for Diablo 4. If you want to indulge in Blizzard’s latest game, then make sure you keep reading.

Minimum requirements

Operating system Windows 10 Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 660 Graphics card (AMD) AMD Radeon R9 280 Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-2500K Processor (AMD) AMD FX-8350 Free disk space SSD with 90GB RAM 8GB

Blizzard states that these specifications will allow for Full HD (1080) resolution at 30fps with low graphics settings enabled. The minimum requirements for Diablo 4 are very forgiving, with the standard 8GB of memory required and only 90GB of storage.

Both the recommended CPU options were released over a decade ago, with the graphics cards also being upwards of five years old. All of these parts can be found online for under £100 individually, meaning that if you do need to replace your GPU or CPU, it won’t be a costly endeavour.

Moreover, it’s very likely that most gaming rigs will meet these requirements, even if they were purchased a couple of years ago. This should allow most gamers to hit the minimum requirements.

Recommended requirements

Operating system Windows 10 Graphics card (Nvidia) Nvidia GTX 970 Graphics card (AMD) AMD Radeon RX 470 Processor (Intel) Intel Core i5-4670K Processor (AMD) AMD R3-1300X Free disk space SSD with 90GB RAM 16GB

The recommended requirements allow for a Full HD resolution at 60fps with medium graphics settings enabled. The RAM has been expanded, requiring 16GB instead of 8GB.

Both processor options are relatively old, with the Intel option coming out in 2013 and AMD in 2017. Thankfully, both CPUs can be found online for under £100. The graphics card choices can also be found for a similar price, however, we would expect that most PC rigs will already hit these requirements.

The biggest hurdle for the recommended requirements is the high amount of RAM that is needed. Depending on your setup, this could cost upwards of £100.

High requirements

The high requirements can play Diablo 4 in Full HD, at 60fps with high graphics settings enabled. Users will need 16GB RAM and 90GB storage. As stated in the previous requirement, you may need to look into upgrading your RAM for the best performance.

Both the Nvidia and AMD graphics cards were released in 2019. Depending on how recently you upgraded your GPU, an upgrade may be necessary. Since these cards are still relatively recent, they can be found for upwards of £100 or even £200 on some websites, which could make this a costly endeavour.

The processors tell a similar story; the Intel option was released in 2017 and the AMD alternative came out in 2018. They can both be found on various websites for between £100 to £200, but you may find that your PC already has a powerful enough CPU, especially if it’s a dedicated gaming device.

Ultra 4K requirements

These requirements are for the people that want to play Diablo 4 in all its glory. This will allow for 4K gaming at 60fps with ultra graphical settings enabled. It’s worth noting that to play this game in 4K, you will also need a 4K monitor.

Blizzard recommends either an RTX 3080 GPU or a graphics card from the next-generation RTX 40 Series. These are both very recent cards and can be very expensive. Since it does recommend the RTX 40 Series – due to ray tracing and DLSS 3 compatibility – it might be more cost-efficient to buy the RTX 4060 Ti or RTX 4070, since the RTX 3080 is selling on some websites for over £700. The AMD alternative is a similar story, launching in 2020 and sporting a £500 price on most third-party sites.

On the processor side, both options are a couple of years old and can be found for varying prices online. The price fluctuates between £100 to £250 for both cards, meaning that if you are aiming for an ultra 4K performance, you will need to splash out on a lot of internal hardware – unless you’ve upgraded your rig in the last year or two.

Make sure you check back in with Trusted Reviews for more news on Diablo 4 as well as our upcoming review.