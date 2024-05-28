Computex 2024: What to expect and when is it?

The eyes of the computing world are on Taipei as Computex 2024 gets underway during the first week of June. Here’s what to know and how to follow the Computex 2024.

The Taiwanese capital of Taipei is a big deal in the world of computing. Acer and Asus, two PC stalwarts, call it home and so do the chip makers TSMC and MediaTek. So it’s no surprise to see the computing world descend upon the island nation for one of the biggest tech trade shows of the year.

As well as the homegrown companies like Acer and Asus, big hitting brands from the computing world, like AMD, Intel and Nvidia are all expected to announce their most exciting next-generation products over the course of the event.

We’re likely to hear about a host of new laptops, desktops, tablets and new computing accessories, as well as the groundbreaking new silicon chips that’ll power the hardware to new heights.

This year’s focus is on the burgeoning AI PC sector with manufacturers and chipmakers keen to showcase how generative artificial intelligence can transform the way we interact with personal computing products. Microsoft’s recently announced new Windows Copilot Plus PCs are setting out a stall on that front, and the trend is likely to grow during Computex.

One highlight is likely to be a new Nvidia and MediaTek partnership that might rival the Snapdragon X Elite platform, as well as the forthcoming Intel Lunar Lake processors. Speaking of Intel Lunar Lake, we’re expecting to see Intel showcase the flagship processor range and offer detailed information about specs and performance.

Qualcomm will also take to the stage to tell us all about how said Snapdraon X Elite with AI is going to completely revolutionise the PC. Here’s a preview of the address.

AMD is also planning to deliver an address too, while manufacturers like Acer and MSI will all be putting their best foot forward with products to see out the rest of the year.

When is Computex 2024?

The 2024 edition of the show will kick off on June 3 and run until June 7. It’s held in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, in Taipei, Taiwan.

How to watch Computex 2024?

Like CES, the show features a host of keynote addresses from the big wigs at the major players in the computing industry. This year’s main events are from Intel, Qualcomm and AMD.

Unfortunately, watching live is going to be tricky for tech fans in the UK, who’re 7 hours behind Taipei time. Here are some times and dates to remember, along with how to tune in:

AMD: Monday June 3 at 2:30am UK time with CEO Dr. Lisa Su. You can add the event to your calendar here.

Qualcomm: Monday June 3 at 6:30am UK time with CEO Christian Amon. Watch it live on YouTube.



Intel: Tuesday June 4 at 4:00am UK time with CEO Pat Gelinger. The event is live streamed. This link will add it to your calendar

Beyond that, there are also keynotes from MediaTek, Supermicro and Delta and we’re expecting various hardware announcements to be delivered to the press. We’ll have the latest from Computex when the news drops.