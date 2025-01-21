Cloud Gaming on LG TVs: All the important details

If you’ve recently bought an LG TV or are looking at picking one up, you might be wondering what your cloud gaming options are.

Cloud gaming is a feature that makes it possible to stream popular titles without the need for a dedicated console or gaming hardware. This is because the game software is streamed via remote servers over a reliable internet connection as opposed to on the device itself.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about cloud gaming on LG TVs, including which platforms are supported, what equipment and accessories you need and what games are available.

Does LG TV support cloud gaming?

In January 2025, Microsoft announced that it was partnering with LG Electronics to bring the Xbox app to LG’s latest smart TVs through LG’s new Game Portal. This update will allow Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to access their games directly on their LG Smart TV via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Not only does this mean that LG TV users will gain access to titles in the Game Pass Ultimate catalogue, but they’ll also be able to stream select games they own outside of Game Pass with more than 50 titles supported.

Xbox Cloud Gaming isn’t the first cloud gaming service to become available on LG TVs, with Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna both already supported on the smart TV platform. This means LG customers will have more options when it comes to cloud gaming.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Which LG TVs will support cloud gaming?

Neither LG nor Microsoft have confirmed exactly which models will support Xbox Cloud Gaming, however we presume this will start with TVs released in 2025.

GeForce Now is compatible with select LG TV models made in 2020 onwards, while Amazon Luna works on select TVs released from 2021 onwards. You can check either of the linked support pages to find out if your TV makes the cut for your chosen cloud gaming platform.

Will I need any additional hardware?

You don’t necessarily need to buy any additional hardware to access cloud gaming services on your LG TV, but there are a few bits you can pick up to improve the experience.

The first is a Bluetooth controller to make gaming feel more natural and comparable to the console experience you’re likely more used to. The other is a strong home Wi-Fi network or Ethernet cable to ensure a stable connection while you stream your favourite titles.

GeForce Now

Can I play GeForce Now on my LG TV?

You can access Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming platform on compatible LG TVs launched from 2020 onwards, as linked earlier in this guide.

This allows you to stream PC games listed in an array of digital stores, including Steam, Epic Games, Ubisoft, EA, Xbox and GOG.com.

What types of games will be available?

Xbox Cloud Gaming will include the large library of games available through the Game Pass Ultimate Catalogue, including big names like Call of Duty: BlackOps 6 and upcoming titles such as Avowed. Players will also be able to access select Xbox games, including NBA 2K25 or Hogwarts Legacy.

GeForce Now allows you to purchase a wide variety of titles from digital stores like Steam and the Epic Games store, while Amazon Luna opens the door for Prime subscribers to access major titles like Fallout, Fortnite and Metro Exodus.

Are LG TVs good for gaming?

In our experience, LG TVs can be great for gaming with a wide number of features available for casual and competitive gamers alike. The LG OLED65C4, for example, offers 4K/120Hz and VRR support across all its HDMI inputs, along with support for Dolby Vision Gaming, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. The TV delivers refresh rates up to 144Hz, latency below 10ms in Boost mode and customisable performance via the Game Optimizer.

You can check out our guides to the best gaming TVs and the best LG TVs now to discover more great options for cloud gaming.