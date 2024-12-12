Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is the last day to send packages for Christmas?

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

As Christmas Day is gradually getting closer, you should ideally be starting to send cards and presents to your loved ones.

To help avoid any Christmas disappointment, we’ve detailed the last days to send packages in time for Christmas, whether you’re sending within the UK or further afield.

Just note that some deadlines for posting abroad have unfortunately already passed, so if that affects you then we’d suggest you start drafting your apology texts now. 

Otherwise, keep reading to check when the last day is to post a package to arrive in time for Christmas.

When is the last day to send Christmas packages within the UK?

Royal Mail

If you’re sending cards or packages within the UK, then the last date for posting via Second Class is Wednesday 18th December, while the cut off point for the First Class service is Friday 20th December.

Alternatively if you find yourself in a last minute rush, then you can send via the Royal Mail Tracked 24 service by Saturday 21st December or splurge on Special Delivery Guaranteed on Monday 23rd December. Just note that these two latter services will be more expensive.

DPD

You can drop off parcels with DPD at your most convenient drop-off point until Saturday 21st December. 

DPD also offers a parcel collection service, where a courier comes directly to your door and transports your packages. The last day for collections is also Saturday 21st December, however you must ensure to book your courier on or before Friday 20th December.

Evri

The last day for Evri courier collections is Thursday 19th December, while Friday 20th December is the cut off date for Standard Delivery drop-offs to your local ParcelShop or Evri Locker. 

Alternatively, Saturday 21st December is the final day for Next Day Delivery drop-offs (to arrive by the 23rd.)

Yodel

The last day for sending a parcel with the UK-based courier Yodel is Monday 16th December.

When is the last day to send packages internationally?

Regardless of the courier you opt for, the last day to send a card or package overseas will depend on the location. Although there’s still a few weeks before Christmas, the deadline for a lot of countries has already passed, however there are some ways to ensure your parcel arrives in time.

Royal Mail

Unfortunately the deadline for sending parcels overseas with Royal Mail’s cheapest Economy and International Standard Untracked services has already passed. This means to ensure that your loved ones get their presents in time, you’ll need to spring for the pricier International Tracking and Signature services.

The deadline for sending parcels via the International Tracking and Signature service to some countries is Friday 13th December. These countries include:

  • Belgium
  • Canada 
  • China (People’s Republic)
  • Croatia
  • Estonia 
  • Hungary 
  • Iceland
  • Latvia
  • Luxembourg 
  • South Korea 
  • Thailand
  • USA

If you’re sending to the following countries then you have a few extra days to play with, as the deadline is Monday 16th December:

  • France
  • Germany
  • Hong Kong 
  • Ireland 
  • Japan
  • Netherlands 
  • Pakistan 
  • Russia
  • Singapore
  • Switzerland 
  • Taiwan

DPD

There’s still time to send to some countries with DPD, as the current last days for posting are between the 17th and 20th December, depending on the endpoint:

  • 17th December – South Africa
  • 18th December – USA, Germany, UAE and Canada
  • 19th December – Italy and Ireland
  • 20th December – France

Evri

The last day for sending Evri parcels internationally has mostly passed, although if you’re sending to the UAE, Ireland or the Netherlands then the cut off point is today, Thursday 12th December.

You might like…

Image Playground is the 18.2 Apple Intelligence feature you need to try

Image Playground is the 18.2 Apple Intelligence feature you need to try

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
What is a Genmoji? Apple AI emojis explained

What is a Genmoji? Apple AI emojis explained

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
What is Willow? Google’s ‘astonishing’ quantum leap explained

What is Willow? Google’s ‘astonishing’ quantum leap explained

Chris Smith 2 days ago
What is Spotify Wrapped and how does it work?

What is Spotify Wrapped and how does it work?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
OLED vs LED LCD: What’s the best display tech?

OLED vs LED LCD: What’s the best display tech?

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Master the Kindle Paperwhite with these 18 handy tips and tricks

Master the Kindle Paperwhite with these 18 handy tips and tricks

Cam Bunton 4 weeks ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access