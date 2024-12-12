What is the last day to send packages for Christmas?

As Christmas Day is gradually getting closer, you should ideally be starting to send cards and presents to your loved ones.

To help avoid any Christmas disappointment, we’ve detailed the last days to send packages in time for Christmas, whether you’re sending within the UK or further afield.

Just note that some deadlines for posting abroad have unfortunately already passed, so if that affects you then we’d suggest you start drafting your apology texts now.

Otherwise, keep reading to check when the last day is to post a package to arrive in time for Christmas.

When is the last day to send Christmas packages within the UK?

Royal Mail

If you’re sending cards or packages within the UK, then the last date for posting via Second Class is Wednesday 18th December, while the cut off point for the First Class service is Friday 20th December.

Alternatively if you find yourself in a last minute rush, then you can send via the Royal Mail Tracked 24 service by Saturday 21st December or splurge on Special Delivery Guaranteed on Monday 23rd December. Just note that these two latter services will be more expensive.

DPD

You can drop off parcels with DPD at your most convenient drop-off point until Saturday 21st December.

DPD also offers a parcel collection service, where a courier comes directly to your door and transports your packages. The last day for collections is also Saturday 21st December, however you must ensure to book your courier on or before Friday 20th December.

Evri

The last day for Evri courier collections is Thursday 19th December, while Friday 20th December is the cut off date for Standard Delivery drop-offs to your local ParcelShop or Evri Locker.

Alternatively, Saturday 21st December is the final day for Next Day Delivery drop-offs (to arrive by the 23rd.)

Yodel

The last day for sending a parcel with the UK-based courier Yodel is Monday 16th December.

When is the last day to send packages internationally?

Regardless of the courier you opt for, the last day to send a card or package overseas will depend on the location. Although there’s still a few weeks before Christmas, the deadline for a lot of countries has already passed, however there are some ways to ensure your parcel arrives in time.

Royal Mail

Unfortunately the deadline for sending parcels overseas with Royal Mail’s cheapest Economy and International Standard Untracked services has already passed. This means to ensure that your loved ones get their presents in time, you’ll need to spring for the pricier International Tracking and Signature services.

The deadline for sending parcels via the International Tracking and Signature service to some countries is Friday 13th December. These countries include:

Belgium

Canada

China (People’s Republic)

Croatia

Estonia

Hungary

Iceland

Latvia

Luxembourg

South Korea

Thailand

USA

If you’re sending to the following countries then you have a few extra days to play with, as the deadline is Monday 16th December:

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Ireland

Japan

Netherlands

Pakistan

Russia

Singapore

Switzerland

Taiwan

DPD

There’s still time to send to some countries with DPD, as the current last days for posting are between the 17th and 20th December, depending on the endpoint:

17th December – South Africa

18th December – USA, Germany, UAE and Canada

19th December – Italy and Ireland

20th December – France

Evri

The last day for sending Evri parcels internationally has mostly passed, although if you’re sending to the UAE, Ireland or the Netherlands then the cut off point is today, Thursday 12th December.