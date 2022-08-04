Have you been wondering if you can play the new PS5 games on the last-generation console? Keep reading to find out.

With the release of the PS5 came the wonderful introduction of backwards compatibility on a massive scale. Physical PS4 disks will work with the next-generation console, and if you have access to a PS Plus Premium subscription, you can even play PS3 games.

If you want to find out how to play PS3 games on your PS5 console, check out our How To article by clicking on the link prior.

However, it’s not so clear if you can play next-generation games on your PS4 console. While the answer isn’t so clear cut, there are some games that are accessible on the last-gen console.

If you want to know which games PS4 are available on PS5 and how to play, keep reading.

Can you play PS5 games on the PS4?

Unfortunately, it’s not a simple yes or no answer. To start, upcoming exclusive PS5 games can not be played on the last-gen console at all.

So titles like God of War: Ragnarok are not accessible on the PS4, since it’s been built specifically to take advantage of the latest features the PS5 can offer, such as the haptic feedback on the DualSense controller and graphical enchantments.

However, that does not apply to all games. Some new PS5 launch games, such as F1 2022 or Horizon Forbidden West, were also confirmed to have a PS4 release.

Plus, a lot of games are getting launched across both platforms or getting upgrades. Cyberpunk 2077 and Fortnite have gotten free upgrades to both platforms, meaning that you can play them on both consoles until you want to upgrade to the latest console.

While this can make it slightly more difficult to find out which games you can and cannot play on your PS4, checking the PlayStation Store is an easy way to see what versions are available. Some games will only be listed for the PS5, while some will list both consoles and give you the option between the two if you want to download it digitally.