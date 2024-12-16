Can you play PS3 games on PS5? How to find your old favourite titles

One of the issues of upgrading to new games consoles is that some of your favourite games may not be compatible with a shinier model.

Whether you’re finally upgrading to a new PS5 or PS5 Pro and are keen to see which games are playable, or you want to resurrect an old PlayStation 3 game on your new console but aren’t sure whether it’ll work, then you’ve come to the right place.

Keep reading to find out how to play a PS3 game on a PS5 or PS5 Pro console.

Can you play physical PS3 games on PS5?

Although the PlayStation 5 series is backwards compatible and supports PS4 game discs, with select titles even benefiting from PS5’s Game Boost technology, it’s not quite as clear cut an answer regarding PlayStation 3 games.

Firstly, the PS5 does not support PS3 game discs, so unless you have their designated console to hand, there’s really no longer a use for them.

PS5 and controller – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Also keep in mind that Sony has stated that if you took part in its PS3 to PS4 Digital Upgrade Program, and subsequently received a PS4 digital game but still need the PS3 disc to play it, then unfortunately this still won’t work on the PS5.

Having said that, it is still possible to play some PS3 titles on your PS5 without the use of a disc.

How can you play PS3 games on PS5?

The only way to play PS3 games on a PS5 console is digitally, and to do this you will need to sign up to a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. This subscription not only allows you to enjoy the benefits from PlayStation Plus Essential, including online multiplayer and cloud storage, but it also offers you exclusive access to the Classics Catalogue which boasts hundreds of games from PlayStation’s 30 year history, including some PS3 favourites.

PlayStation Plus Premium benefits

At the time of writing, a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription will set you back £13.49/$17.99 monthly, £39.99/$49.99 every three months of £119.99/$159.99 for 12-months.

Which PS3 games can be played on a PS5?

Currently there are over 150 games in the PlayStation Plus game catalogue. These aren’t just PS3 games however, but also digital versions of PS2, PS1 and PSP games too. You can see all of the classic games that can be played here.