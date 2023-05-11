 large image

Can the Asus ROG Ally play Steam games?

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The Asus ROG Ally has arrived and the Steam Deck is its key rival. Despite the rivalry, Steam remains a key tool in the arsenal of any PC gaming handheld. So it’s essential to know if the ROG Ally can play games in Steam before buying, here’s the info.

Steam is no longer the only game in town when it comes to getting your PC gaming fix, with Epic Games, Ubisoft Connect and more offering on-device gameplay. Then, there’s streaming from Xbox and Nvidia GeForce Now to further why your video games appetite.

Nevertheless, the Steam library remains an enormous and wondrous place and, if you’ve already acquired a ton of games on the platform, you’ll want to know you can play these games on Asus’ new ROG Ally handheld. Let’s dive in, the answer is actually two-fold.

Can the ROG Ally play Steam games?

The Asus ROG Ally runs on Windows 11, so the answer here is yes, it can play Steam games. The ROG Ally is able to install Steam and play any games in your library that the hardware can handle. Like with any PC or laptop running Windows, you can simply download Steam, install your games and get playing. Steam’s Big Picture mode is ideal for this handheld and the controls work seamlessly.

Armoury Crate SE (including Steam) on the Asus ROG Ally
Armoury Crate SE – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On top of running Steam as you would with any PC, Asus is aiming to give you a helping hand by bringing all your games together in one place. With Asus’ ROG Armoury Crate SE, you can link your Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox PC accounts and have all your titles show up in one place for quick navigation. A nice feature to let you speedily dodge between all of your games.

You can play Steam games on your Asus ROG Ally via Nvidia GeForce Now perfectly well too, with Wi-Fi 6E onboard to get you linked up to the cloud. There is no 5G support though, so you’ll need Wi-Fi or take advantage of mobile data through a hotspot to stream Steam games on-the-go.

