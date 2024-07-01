Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bypass charging: Explaining your phone’s secret charging feature

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re an avid mobile gamer or simply want to extend the lifespan of your phone’s battery, then you’ll want to know about bypass charging. 

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about this little-known charging feature. 

What is bypass charging? 

Bypass charging is a feature found in a wide range of devices, including smartphones and laptops. However, it isn’t something that manufacturers often emphasise, meaning you might not have even heard of the feature until just now. 

Simply put, bypass charging works by drawing power from the charger directly to your device, bypassing the battery entirely. 

There are a few benefits to using bypass charging. 

Bypass charging doesn’t generate as much heat as regular charging, preventing the battery and other components in your phone from overheating. This is also great for optimising performance because there’s no need for your device to manage the excess heat. You can continue to play games and edit videos on your phone without worrying about any potential compromises to the performance. 

Bypass charging also doesn’t require your phone’s battery to undergo a proper charging cycle, which can extend the lifespan of the battery in the long run. 

Of course, bypass charging does have its limitations (otherwise, why would you even need a battery?). Despite its name, bypass charging doesn’t actually charge your phone with the power it needs to use later. Rather, it keeps the device running in the moment. The second you unplug your device, you’ll be back to relying on the battery along with whatever battery percentage you had before you plugged it in. 

The feature is more so designed to give your phone’s battery a break when you have consistent access to a power outlet, keeping your device running and optimising the performance without putting any unnecessary strain on the battery. 

Samsung-Galaxy-S24-Ultra-review-9

What phones have bypass charging? 

Bypass charging can be found on a variety of smartphones and devices, with the feature sometimes hidden in game modes instead of battery settings. 

The Sony Xperia 1 II is considered the first phone to include the feature with its Heat Suppression Power Control feature. Since then, bypass charging has been spotted on phones by Asus, Xiaomi, ZTE, and Samsung. Visit our guide to learn how to enable bypass charging on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Apple is yet to introduce support for bypass charging on the iPhone.

author icon

author icon

author icon

author icon

