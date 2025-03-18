Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC Requirements: All you need to know

The successor to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is finally set to launch in the coming days, following a slight delay to its original release date.

Ahead of its release on March 20 2025, we’ve detailed all the PC requirements you’ll need to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Think you’ll need to upgrade components on your computer? Check out our guide to the best gaming CPUs, or for a complete overhaul, make sure you visit our best gaming laptops and best laptops lists to see the options that came top of our tests.

Minimum PC requirements

Operating System Windows 10 or Windows 11 with DirectX 12 CPU Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB), AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB) or Intel Arc A580 (8GB) REBAR ON RAM Memory 16GB Dual-Channel Storage SSD – 106GB Resolution / FPS 1080p / 30 fps

You don’t necessarily need to invest in a fancy new PC in order to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows, however you will miss out on some of the finer detail in the graphics as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 card especially is quite old but not yet outdated.

You may also struggle with the required 106GB storage, so you might need to either free up space on your PC or upgrade to a new SSD.

Recommended PC requirements

Operating System Windows 10 or Windows 11 with DirectX 12 CPU Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060TI (8GB), AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB) or Intel Arc B580 (12GB) REBAR ON RAM Memory 16GB Dual-Channel Storage SSD – 106GB Resolution / FPS 1080p / 60 fps

Although the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060TI and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT are fairly old graphics cards, both remain as capable offerings that were found in many of the best gaming laptops. The Intel Arc B580, on the other hand, is a newer card that launched towards the end of 2024.

Playing with the recommended PC requirements means you’ll also benefit from smoother motion with up to 60 fps, which is a solid upgrade from the minimum’s 30 fps.

Enthusiast PC requirements

Operating System Windows 10 or Windows 11 with DirectX 12 CPU Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB) RAM Memory 16GB Dual-Channel Storage SSD – 106GB Resolution / FPS 1440p / 60 fps

As the CPU options are the same with the recommended requirements, the biggest difference you’ll see with an Enthusiast-supported laptop is the graphics, with support for up to 1440p resolution. Not only do the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT cards sport 60 fps gameplay but the 1440p resolution means finer details are higher quality.

High PC requirements

Operating System Windows 10 or Windows 11 with DirectX 12 CPU Intel Core i5 11600k or AMD Ryzen 5 5600x Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super (12GB) or AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT (16GB) RAM Memory 16GB Dual-Channel Storage SSD – 106GB Resolution / FPS 1440p / 60 fps

Both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super and AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT are mid-range graphics cards, which means you shouldn’t need to fork out on overly pricey upgrades to benefit from their detail. As they’re both relatively new graphics cards too, having launched only in 2024, it shouldn’t be too difficult to get your hands on either.

Ultra PC requirements

Operating System Windows 10 or Windows 11 with DirectX 12 CPU Intel Core Intel i7 13700k or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 (24GB) RAM Memory 16GB Dual-Channel Storage SSD – 106GB Resolution / FPS 4K / 60 fps

If you want to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows in stunning 4K and up to 60fps then you’ll need to ensure your PC adheres to the above. Despite not being the flagship of its series, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still a four star processor that we hailed as “impressive” and, notably, a fantastic value gaming CPU.

Not only that but we found the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 to be a powerful graphics card that offers “outstanding performance for 4K gaming with ray tracing” too, making it worth an upgrade if you’re a heavy gamer who wants a large amount of power.

Which other devices can you play Assassin’s Creed Shadows on?

Aside from Windows PCs via the Ubisoft Store, Steam and Epic Games stores, Assassin’s Creed Shadows can be played on: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Macs with an M1 chip or newer, and via Ubisoft Plus and Amazon Luna.

On the official Assassin’s Creed Shadows website, it has been promised that the game will come to iPad “in the future” too.