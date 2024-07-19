Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Are Macs affected by the Crowdstrike outage?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The CrowdStrike global IT outage has wreaked havoc on critical infrastructure running on Windows-based computing platforms throughout Friday, but what about Mac users?

The issue, which has grounded flights, halted trains, paralysed banking systems, and humbled healthcare manifests as the fabled blue screen of death on Windows PCs. It’ll inform them “It looks like Windows didn’n’t load properly” and recovery attempts aren’t solving the issues.

The UE Boom 3 is now at a bargain price

The UE Boom 3 is now at a bargain price

Don’t spend a fortune on a Bluetooth speaker when you can get the outstanding Ultimate Ears Boom 3 for just £68.99, making it the perfect buy for the summer.

  • Amazon
  • Was £129.99
  • Now just £68.99
View Deal

The hugely disruptive issue, Crowdstrike says, is due to “a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts” that has now been identified. Oops.

However, all this might have been avoided if the same infrastructure was running on Mac and Linux machines rather than Windows. In a statement, Crowdstrike confirmed the issue, which now has a fix being deployed, won’t affect macOS users.

Windows Blue Screen

In a statement, the company wrote: “Crowdstrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website.

“We further recommend organisations ensure they’re communicating with Crowdstrike representatives through official channels. Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of Crowdstrike customers.”

Unfortunately for striken Windows users it’s not just a case of resetting the PC and moving on. There’s a process required to identify the bad file and delete it. Unfortunately for IT admins, the weekend is probably a little farther away.

Have you been affected by the Crowdstrike fail today? Let us know how @trustedreviews on Twitter/X.

You might like…

What is Wacom Yuify?

What is Wacom Yuify?

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
What is a FAST channel?

What is a FAST channel?

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
What is Samsung Energy Score? The health feature explained

What is Samsung Energy Score? The health feature explained

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
What is Tubi and is it really free?

What is Tubi and is it really free?

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Ring: Does it work with iPhone and all Android phones?

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Does it work with iPhone and all Android phones?

Chris Smith 7 days ago
What is Apple DockKit? iPhone’s camera tracking technology explained

What is Apple DockKit? iPhone’s camera tracking technology explained

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words