Apple’s iPhone repair process and policies: Everything you need to know

If you’re currently holding on to a broken iPhone, you’re probably wondering how to go about getting it fixed.

Whether you’ve encountered a software issue, the battery isn’t charging, or you dropped your phone screen down on the pavement, keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Apple’s iPhone repair policy.

What is Apple’s iPhone repair policy?

Apple’s repair policy depends on whether the issue you’ve encountered falls under your iPhone’s warranty and guarantee, along with whether or not you’re covered by AppleCare+.

The Apple Limited Warranty covers your iPhone along with any accessories provided in the box against manufacturing issues for one year from the date of the sale.

The guarantee, meanwhile, states that Apple guarantees its service and replacement parts for 90 days or the remaining term of your Apple Warranty/AppleCare+ plan.

If you’ve passed your warranty or the damage is your fault (or at least, not Apple’s), you’ll need to pay for any repairs you need completed. This means if you or someone else drops your phone, it’s your responsibility to pay for the service.

How much does it cost to repair an iPhone?

How much it costs to get your iPhone repaired will depend on the model, repair, and whether or not you have AppleCare+.

For example, a cracked iPhone 15 screen will run you back £289 alone, or £25 with an AppleCare+ plan. Meanwhile, a damaged battery will cost you £95 alone but is considered a free repair with AppleCare+.

You can use Apple’s iPhone repair estimate tool to get an idea of how much your service will cost.

How to arrange a repair with Apple?

There are several routes you can take when arranging a repair with Apple.

If you’d like to speak with someone in person about the problem, you can make an appointment at an Apple Store or with your local Apple Authorised Service Provider. In some cases, the repair can be completed within the day.

If you can’t make the journey in, you can also arrange to send your iPhone to an Apple Repair Centre for repair. This is a slightly longer process, with Apple estimating a 6-10 day window for cracked screen repairs.

What to do before sending your iPhone for repair?

There are a few steps you should complete before sending your iPhone in for repair. These include backing up your data to ensure your photos, messages, and files are safe, as well as removing any payment cards from your Apple Wallet.

Apple also requires customers to disable the Find My feature when bringing their iPhones in for repair.