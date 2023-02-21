Apple MLS Season Pass: What is it?

What is Apple’s MLS Season Pass: The Apple TV expansion into live sports continues with Major League Soccer. MLS Season Pass is your ticket to the best of footy from across the pond.

If you just can’t get enough football in your life, Apple TV is offering unprecedented access to the 2023 MLS season, which gets underway this weekend, with the first game being played on February 25.

You’ll be able to watch the curtain raising Nashville SC vs New York City game on Saturday night at 9:30pm UK time (4:30pm local time) and follow the action all the way through the weekend.

So, let’s take a closer look at MLS Season Pass and how to sign up to watch every game live and on-demand throughout the MLS season.

What is MLS Season Pass?

Last year Apple reached an historic broadcasting agreement with Major League Soccer – the United States’ version of the Premier League. It’s a wide-ranging ten year deal.

The result is a brand new streaming channel within the overriding Apple TV service.

In a large number of countries, including the UK, the Apple TV app is now the place to be to watch every single MLS game, during the regular season and the playoffs. No games will be blacked out and every game will be carried live.

You can pay for the entire season or you can pay monthly for access to Season Pass, exclusively through the Apple TV app and website. Beware though, it doesn’t come free with an Apple TV+ subscription, although that does net you a discount. More on that below.

How to watch MLS games on Season Pass

MLS content will be available anywhere the Apple TV app is available. So, on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV for starters. There are smart TV apps for Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Sony TVs among other manufacturers, as well as Google/Android TV devices.

There’s an app for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and failing that, you’ll be able to watch in browser at tv.apple.com on Android, Windows and Chrome.

You can also sign-up for Apple’s MLS Season Pass via any of these apps.

From any of these sources you can watch the games as they happen. You can also watch multiple games on multiple devices, should you feel the need to double up on those busy weekends where multiple games are happening at once.

Games you missed will be available on demand, while you’ll also get extensive highlights, exclusive series and much more.

How much does MLS Season Pass cost?

If you already subscribe to Apple TV+ you’ll get a discount on MLS Season Pass. It’ll be £12.99 a month or £79.00 a season on top of your £6.99 a month Apple TV subscription fee.

However, if you’d rather sign up individually, it costs £14.99 a month or £99.00 a season.

How long is the MLS Season?

The pre-season is coming to a close and opening weekend begins on February 25. Apple is enabling everyone to watch the first match weekend for free as a taster, so you won’t need to sign up for MLS Season Pass.

The regular season runs until October 21 and the playoffs will follow thereafter. More dates will be confirmed soon, but the MLS Cup Final was on November 5 in 2022. It seems likely to be a week or so later this year.

So, if you sign up for the entire season, you’re getting at least eight full months of live football throughout the season. That works out at about £10 a month if you’re signing up for MLS Season Pass as an Apple TV subscriber.