 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Amazon Prime Student?

Trusted Reviews By Trusted Reviews

Amazon Prime Student is a membership program from Amazon with lots of benefits for college students. But, is it the right membership for you? And if so, what are the costs and benefits of Amazon Prime Student?

What is Amazon Prime Student?

Amazon Prime Student is a membership program offered by Amazon.com to college students. The program offers students special low annual membership rates on Amazon Prime. This membership provides access to a number of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Amazon Video, Kindle Lending Library, and more.

It comes with free shipping on almost all Amazon orders, access to streaming media and video content, and special discounts on select products. However, Prime Membership isn’t free. There is an annual fee attached to enrolling in Amazon Prime. The cost of membership increases after your first year as a student member.

Sign up to Amazon Prime

Sign up to Amazon Prime

Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now.

  • Amazon
  • Cancel any time
  • 30-day free trial
View Deal

Who is eligible for Amazon Prime Student?

You can join the Amazon Prime Student program if you’re enrolled in a college or university. You must be between the ages of 16 and 25 years old. You must also have a valid .edu email address.

Amazon Prime Student benefits

Amazon Prime Student gives students unlimited access to Prime benefits at a reduced rate. These include:

  • Free Two-Day Shipping – With Amazon Prime Student, you can take advantage of free two-day shipping on all eligible purchases. No minimum purchase price is required.
  • Prime Video – Amazon Prime Student also allows you to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Video service. With Prime Video, you can watch TV shows and movies online. Amazon has an impressive library of content, including hit shows like The Walking Dead, and movies like The Hunger Games. Amazon Prime Video is only available in certain countries, so be sure to check the availability before signing up.
  • Kindle Lending Library – The Kindle Lending Library lets you borrow eBooks for free. As a student member of Amazon Prime, you have access to over 800,000 titles.
  • Prime Photos – You can store unlimited photos in the Prime Photos cloud storage program. You can access these photos from all devices, including phone, tablets, and computers.

The cost of Amazon Prime Student membership

Amazon Prime Student is free for the first six months. After that time, you must decide whether or not to keep the membership. If you do decide to keep the Prime Membership, the annual fee is $6.99. If you decide to cancel the Amazon Prime Student membership within the first six months, you won’t be charged the $6.99 fee.

After the six-month trial period, if you decide to cancel the membership, you must do so at least one calendar month before your next billing date. Amazon Prime Student members receive access to all Prime membership benefits at a reduced rate, including unlimited photo storage. You can cancel your Amazon Prime Student membership at any time. Cancelling your Prime membership will not cancel any other Amazon services, including Amazon Fresh or Amazon Music Unlimited.

You might like…

What was Youtube Red?

What was Youtube Red?

Trusted Reviews 5 hours ago
What is Nothing OS?

What is Nothing OS?

Peter Phelps 5 hours ago
Fans vs Air Conditioners – Which one is best?

Fans vs Air Conditioners – Which one is best?

David Ludlow 1 day ago
What is a teraflop?

What is a teraflop?

Ryan Jones 2 days ago
What is Prime Day? All you need to know before the sale is over

What is Prime Day? All you need to know before the sale is over

Thomas Deehan 7 days ago
What is a colour gamut? All about the display tech

What is a colour gamut? All about the display tech

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Trusted Reviews
By Trusted Reviews
Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.