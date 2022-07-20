Amazon Prime Student is a membership program from Amazon with lots of benefits for college students. But, is it the right membership for you? And if so, what are the costs and benefits of Amazon Prime Student?

What is Amazon Prime Student?

Amazon Prime Student is a membership program offered by Amazon.com to college students. The program offers students special low annual membership rates on Amazon Prime. This membership provides access to a number of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Amazon Video, Kindle Lending Library, and more.

It comes with free shipping on almost all Amazon orders, access to streaming media and video content, and special discounts on select products. However, Prime Membership isn’t free. There is an annual fee attached to enrolling in Amazon Prime. The cost of membership increases after your first year as a student member.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now. Amazon

Cancel any time

30-day free trial View Deal

Who is eligible for Amazon Prime Student?

You can join the Amazon Prime Student program if you’re enrolled in a college or university. You must be between the ages of 16 and 25 years old. You must also have a valid .edu email address.

Amazon Prime Student benefits

Amazon Prime Student gives students unlimited access to Prime benefits at a reduced rate. These include:

Free Two-Day Shipping – With Amazon Prime Student, you can take advantage of free two-day shipping on all eligible purchases. No minimum purchase price is required.

Prime Video – Amazon Prime Student also allows you to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Video service. With Prime Video, you can watch TV shows and movies online. Amazon has an impressive library of content, including hit shows like The Walking Dead, and movies like The Hunger Games. Amazon Prime Video is only available in certain countries, so be sure to check the availability before signing up.

Kindle Lending Library – The Kindle Lending Library lets you borrow eBooks for free. As a student member of Amazon Prime, you have access to over 800,000 titles.

Prime Photos – You can store unlimited photos in the Prime Photos cloud storage program. You can access these photos from all devices, including phone, tablets, and computers.

The cost of Amazon Prime Student membership

Amazon Prime Student is free for the first six months. After that time, you must decide whether or not to keep the membership. If you do decide to keep the Prime Membership, the annual fee is $6.99. If you decide to cancel the Amazon Prime Student membership within the first six months, you won’t be charged the $6.99 fee.

After the six-month trial period, if you decide to cancel the membership, you must do so at least one calendar month before your next billing date. Amazon Prime Student members receive access to all Prime membership benefits at a reduced rate, including unlimited photo storage. You can cancel your Amazon Prime Student membership at any time. Cancelling your Prime membership will not cancel any other Amazon services, including Amazon Fresh or Amazon Music Unlimited.