Amazon Kindle 2024: Paperwhite, Colorsoft and Scribe explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon Kindle 2024 line-up: Amazon has dropped new Kindle readers. Here’s how to decide on whether the 2024 Kindle, Paperwhite, Colorsoft, or Scribe is best for you.

It was a stop-start launch for Amazon on Wednesday October 16, with the retailer/manufacturer jumping the gun by revealing details, pulling the Kindle announcement and then seemingly saying ‘well it’s out there now, we might as well!’

The bottom line: There are four new Kindle models. The headliner is clearly the Kindle Colorsoft, which is the first ever Kindle reader to rock a colour display to bring your books to life, and enable proper highlighting.

The beloved Paperwhite gets a new edition and the Kindle Scribe gets a second try after underwhelming on the first go around. Amazon has also dropped a revamped standard edition Kindle, which is a direct descendant of the original. Here’s what you need to know.

Kindle Colorsoft 2024

Amazon surprised everyone (even itself, it seems) by revealing the first ever colour Kindle. The Kindle Colorsoft includes everything you love about the Kindle Paperwhite, but in living colour.

The 7-inch Colorsoft display brings books, travel guides, and graphic novels to life with more of a tablet-like experience combined with the easy-on-the-eyes strengths of an e-reader. You can also highlight in colour too

Amazon says this model has been designed for reading with none of the glare or intense light you’ll get from a tablet screen, and has a back light that’ll automatically adjust to your surroundings – day or night.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft

Amazon explains that the “custom formulated coatings between the display layers to enhance the colour, a light guide with micro-deflectors to minimise stray light, and an ultra-thin coating in the display stack to improve optical performance. We built the display on an oxide backplane for sharper contrast, faster page turns, and better image quality.”

Battery life will last for 8 weeks and can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. It’s still waterproof too. It is a costly Kindle though and will set you back £269.99 with 32GB of storage when it arrives on October 30.

Kindle Scribe 2024

We felt let down by the original Kindle Scribe’s software experience, but the sequel is looking to rectify that with a new in-book writing experience called Active Canvas. That’ll enable users to write thoughts directly into a book.

Amazon says: “Your note becomes part of the page, and the book text dynamically flows around it—if you increase the font size, change the font style, or the book layout changes, the note remains visible exactly where you want it so you never lose any meaning or context.”

The company also plans to introduce a side panel for notes that can easily be hidden. There’s also an element of AI being introduced to the notebook that’ll summarise your scribblings into shareable bullets in a script font that’s more discernible than regular handwriting.

There’s still a 10.2-inch glare-free 300ppi display, but Amazon has adjusted the texture and colour mask, while new white borders ensure the experience is even more paper-like.

It’s out on December 4 for £379.99 with 16GB of storage, with upto 64GB available.

Kindle Scribe 2024

Kindle Paperwhite 2024

If you’re seeking speed, the new Kindle Paperwhite is the fastest Kindle ever with 25% faster page turns than the predecessor. The new and larger 7-inch display also promises the highest contrast ratio ever seen on a Kindle. It’s the thinnest Kindle Paperwhite since the series was introduced in 2012 and it offers up to three months of battery life.

There’s optional wireless charging, up to 32GB of storage, and a series of nice colours including Raspberry, Jade and Black (16GB). The 32GB version has an auto-adjusting front light (like the Colorsoft) and has metallic versions of those same colours.

It’s £159.99 with lockscreen ads and £169.99 without, and it’s available to order now.

Kindle Paperwhite (2024)

New OG Kindle

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. However, the new entry-level Kindle has received a bit of love but remains the simplest way to read on the go. It’ll fit in your back pocket, weighs just 158g, and has 300ppi glare-free display for reading in any conditions. Page turns are faster, the contrast ratio is higher and there’s a front light that’s 25% brighter to match the Paperwhite. You’ll get weeks of battery life and there’s 16GB of storage. That’s enough for thousands of books. There’s also a new Matcha colour that looks pretty fetching. There’s up to 6-weeks of battery life from a single charge, but no wireless charging.

This one’s out now for £104.99 without ads and £94.99 with ads.

Kindle 2024

