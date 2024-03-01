Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Toner Giant Voucher Codes 2024

About Toner Giant

Toner Giant has been offering premium printer ink and toner online to customers across the UK since 2007. It sells cartridges, paper products, and printers from best-selling brands to help you find an affordable solution.

Enjoy your next order for even less with a Toner Giant discount code. While the company touts a low price guarantee across its catalogue, looking here for another deal doesn’t hurt!

Voucher Page

For the best current vouchers, promos, and sales available, check out the Toner Giant “Voucher” page. 

Recent options on the page include a Toner Giant voucher code for 10% off compatible ink and toner cartridges, a discount code for four for the price of three cartridges, and 4% off everything on the site. 

These deals change regularly, so be sure to check back often.

FAQs

Can Toner Giant cartridges be recycled?

Yes, you can recycle your ink and toner cartridges purchased at Toner Giant for free. Start by clicking on the link on the site to be taken to the recycling company page, and you will receive further instructions based on how many items you wish to recycle and how best to send them in.

Does Toner Giant offer credit accounts

Yes, Toner Giant offers credit accounts. You must register your business or personal account on the site to get started. After your account is approved, you will have 30 days to pay for your items. For more information, please visit the company’s help page or contact customer service.

Does Toner Giant offer student discounts?

No, Toner Giant does not offer a student discount at this time. Schools and other organisations can apply for a credit account to help defer ink and toner costs; otherwise, customers may shop using a Toner Giant voucher from this page, regardless of their student status!

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

