Hotwire Vouchers 2024



About Hotwire

Part of the Expedia family, Hotwire is an online travel platform that provides discounts on hotels, cars, and vacation packages. With deals around the globe, this site will help you find upfront savings on your next holiday.

Known for its ‘blind booking’ approach, the company provides a range of hotel options at significantly reduced Hot Rate prices. This method allows customers to find budget-friendly options that suit their basic needs.

You can pair these travel deals with a Hotwire voucher or discount code to maximise your savings. Before booking your holiday, browse this page for the latest travel offers.

Sign Up for Email Offers

With Hotwire’s newsletter, you’ll receive notifications about new travel deals and special promotions directly in your inbox. Sign up for a free account today and opt-in for the brand’s email offers.

You can select specific destinations of interest to receive curated deals and Hotwire discount codes in the future. Being a subscriber will keep you alert, and having an account provides access to upfront savings with Hot Rate hotel deals.

Find Discounts on the Deals Page

Check the Hotwire Deals section for the latest offers on hotel rooms and travel packages. Click the ‘Deals’ link on the site footer and enter your destination and travel dates. The following page will display all hotels on offer.

We recommend using the Hot Rate feature, which provides substantial discounts on a group of eligible hotels. Note that the exact hotel you receive will not be revealed until your reservation is complete.

Get the App Discount

Download the Hotwire app today for discounts you can’t find anywhere else. Booking Hot Rate hotels and car hires using the app is always cheaper. The site footer has direct links to Google Play and the Apple App Store.

In addition, you’ll get a Hotwire voucher code for 10% off your first booking using the app—even if you are an existing customer. This Hotwire promo code can be found on this page.

Hotwire Flight Deals

Hotwire works with several domestic and international airlines to provide low fares to UK customers. Hotwire’s Hot Rate Flight is another option for super-flexible travellers that guarantees low prices, but you won’t know the time that you’re leaving or the airline until after you book.

Last-minute flight deals are available; just check the site for popular routes and destinations. While Hotwire discount codes do not typically cover flights, you can save on airfare with select bundles and travel packages.

Guarantee Your Low Price

Hotwire’s Low-Price Guarantee ensures you get the best price, no matter what. If you can find a lower price for the same hotel, flight, car, or vacation bundle within 24 hours of your booking, Hotwire will refund the difference.

The matched price must be generally available to the public, and certain restrictions apply. To request a price adjustment, contact Hotwire’s customer service team to verify the deal.

Save on Holiday Packages

Bundle your hotel and flight together on Hotwire, and your average savings could be greater than £200. Whether you’re heading to a warm beach, a cold ski resort, or a short city break, Hotwire can help you create a holiday package.

On the Packages page, you can find a list of vacation bundles in top destinations, such as London, New York City, Las Vegas, and more. You can also customise your bundle and search for options in a chosen destination.

Rent a Car for Less

With Hotwire’s car hire deals, you can save up to 60%—especially if you’re up for a bit of spontaneity. If you’ve got a last-minute trip coming, select the criteria you need, and you’ll get hooked up with a car that will meet your needs.

With more planning time, you can choose the exact car you want from services like Enterprise, Hertz, and Avis in available countries. Keep an eye on this page for Hotwire promo codes to use on a car hire.

