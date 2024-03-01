Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Codecademy Vouchers 2024

55% OFF
Coupon

Codecademy

Receive a Codecademy discount code for 55% off with the student discount
 
Verify your student status and enjoy 55% off tons of online coding courses!
 
 
 
 
No code required

50% OFF
Coupon

Codecademy

Receive 50% off annual Pro memberships with this Codecademy voucher code
 
Dive into learning with half the cost! Snag a Pro membership and unlock advanced courses, projects, and more for 50% less.
 
 
 
 
HELLO24
HELLO24
Get Deal

15% OFF
Coupon

Codecademy

Score 15% off an annual Pro membership using this Codecademy discount code
 
Get a year-long Codecademy Pro membership and sign up for as many courses as you like! You can save 15% on your subscription with this promo code.
 
 
 
 
SAVE15
SAVE15
Get Deal

10% OFF
Coupon

Codecademy

Get 10% off when you reactivate your Pro membership using this Codecademy discount code
 
Ready to try another year of Codecademy Pro? Use this promo code to get 10% off when you reactivate your membership!
 
 
 
 
SAVE10
SAVE10
Get Deal

35% OFF
Coupon

Codecademy

Unlock your potential with Codecademy Pro Student for more than 35% off
 
Embark on a journey of learning with Codecademy Pro Student and save over 35%, helping you reach your coding goals without breaking the bank.
 
 
 
 
No code required

About Codecademy

Codecademy is an online education platform that teaches users how to code. You’ll find different levels of membership ranging from free to low-cost plans and Codecademy promo codes that will help you learn the necessary skills for your chosen field. 

The company offers diverse courses covering programming languages such as Python, JavaScript, HTML, and more. The platform employs a hands-on approach, providing practical coding exercises and projects to enhance understanding.

Whether you’re a beginner or seeking to refine your expertise, grab a Codecademy discount code from this page to advance your knowledge at a lower price.

Choose the Right Plan

Codecademy has plans for everyone, including those new to coding who want to try it out for free. Your journey starts as a free user with a basic membership. This will allow you to access a variety of coding courses. 

To unlock more features, you must upgrade to a paid plan. There are three options available: Plus, Pro, and Pro Student. 

Each plan will provide unlimited access to over 300 courses, quizzes, and skills needed for a specific career path. Choose the plan that suits your needs, and use a Codecademy voucher to get up to 50% off with annual billing. 

Students Get a Discount 

Eligible college students can sign up for Codecademy’s Pro Student plan. The student discount offers over 50% off paid plans. As a member, students can get real-world experience and step-by-step instruction.

With the Pro plan, students can access everything Codecademy offers, allowing them to choose a career and take courses to get there. You can earn professional certifications and access career services and interview preparation with industry experts.

FAQs

Are there any cashback promotions at Codecademy?

Unfortunately, there are no direct cashback offers at Codecademy, but there are still other ways to save. Browse this page for a list of verified Codecademy promo codes, free trials, and different memberships to match your needs. Students can learn topics such as AI, web development, and data science.

Can existing customers get a Codecademy discount?

Yes, Codecademy discount codes are available to existing customers. One of the easiest ways to get a discount is to switch your monthly plan to an annual subscription and save 50% off the total cost. You can also browse this page for Codecademy discount codes offering savings on Pro or Plus memberships.

Can I join Codecademy for free?

You can study with Codecademy for free! Its basic plan for individuals will always be free and is generally for users just starting out learning code. Since the free plan is limited, someone who wants to land a job can use a Codecademy promo code to upgrade to one of the paid plans for a more thorough education.

How do I redeem a Codecademy discount code?

First, select the Codecademy plan that you would like. You’ll be taken to the checkout page after you create an account or log in. Click ‘Have a promo code?’ and enter your Codecademy voucher code to get your discount.

Where can I find deals and Codecademy discount codes?

There are a few ways to get Codecademy discount codes, with the easiest being to shop on its Discounts page. Here, you’ll be able to find annual membership options, as well as any other options it may have. Students also get discounts, or you can use our Codecademy vouchers for extra savings.

Does Codecademy provide a military discount?

Citizens of the United Kingdom who belong to the military can get a discount at Codecademy. Members of the armed forces simply have to verify their eligibility, and they will receive a 50% Codecademy discount code. People who are a Reservist, belong to the National Guard or are retired veterans can also receive this discount.

Is there a Codecademy discount for new customers?

Codecademy new customer discounts come in the form of 50% off its annual membership, which can save you hundreds of pounds per year. In addition, you can take advantage of exclusive Codecademy discount codes if you’re on its email list, a member of the armed forces, or a student.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

