Carphone Warehouse Vouchers 2024

About Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse is a mobile phone retailer that merged with Currys in 2021. Specialising in smartphones, tablets, and accessories, the store offers many options from major brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google.

Although the retailer operates primarily online, you can find select physical locations within Currys stores. Following this page, you’ll learn about all Carphone Warehouse discount codes and sales.

From value-packed bundles to SIM-only deals and Pay As You Go phone plans, this page will cover the latest deals available. Watch out for a limited-time voucher code, and check often for upgrade offers and seasonal promotions.

Monthly price (including out of bundle charges for Vodafone) will increase every April by the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation + 3.9%

Deals & Offers

If you’re looking for a discount at Carphone Warehouse, click ‘Deals & Offers’ at the top of the homepage. Here you’ll find all ongoing and limited-time promotions. You can find markdowns on new devices, savings on SIM-only plans, and more.

Check out monthly plans for flexibility if you want to switch or upgrade your phone at Carphone Warehouse. Before you buy, check this page for a Carphone Warehouse voucher to get a discount on upfront costs.

Switch and Save

Switching network providers and keeping your current phone number is easy. Whether you want to bring your own phone and opt for a SIM-only plan or if you wish to get a new phone, just let Carphone Warehouse know that you want to keep your current number.

Discounts vary, but the retailer provides savings if you are switching from a different network. We’ve seen notable discounts on the latest Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy devices, so check the current offers available!

Trade-In at Carphone Warehouse

Customers can trade in phones to Carphone Warehouse and get paid in cash! You can also apply the cash value to a Carphone Warehouse upgrade and get the latest phones from popular brands with no penalties.

If your phone is in good condition, it will be sold in Carphone Warehouse’s refurbished sale. The company offers bonuses when you trade in for a new phone. For example, buying a new Google Pixel Fold can earn up to $200 in rewards.

The trade-in offers at Carphone Warehouse can change often, so it’s best to check the site for current handsets. Not only will you receive cash, but you will also be helping contribute to a sustainable approach to mobile phone sales.