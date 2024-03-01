Carphone Warehouse Vouchers 2024
About Carphone Warehouse
Carphone Warehouse is a mobile phone retailer that merged with Currys in 2021. Specialising in smartphones, tablets, and accessories, the store offers many options from major brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google.
Although the retailer operates primarily online, you can find select physical locations within Currys stores. Following this page, you’ll learn about all Carphone Warehouse discount codes and sales.
From value-packed bundles to SIM-only deals and Pay As You Go phone plans, this page will cover the latest deals available. Watch out for a limited-time voucher code, and check often for upgrade offers and seasonal promotions.
Deals & Offers
If you’re looking for a discount at Carphone Warehouse, click ‘Deals & Offers’ at the top of the homepage. Here you’ll find all ongoing and limited-time promotions. You can find markdowns on new devices, savings on SIM-only plans, and more.
Check out monthly plans for flexibility if you want to switch or upgrade your phone at Carphone Warehouse. Before you buy, check this page for a Carphone Warehouse voucher to get a discount on upfront costs.
Switch and Save
Switching network providers and keeping your current phone number is easy. Whether you want to bring your own phone and opt for a SIM-only plan or if you wish to get a new phone, just let Carphone Warehouse know that you want to keep your current number.
Discounts vary, but the retailer provides savings if you are switching from a different network. We’ve seen notable discounts on the latest Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy devices, so check the current offers available!
Trade-In at Carphone Warehouse
Customers can trade in phones to Carphone Warehouse and get paid in cash! You can also apply the cash value to a Carphone Warehouse upgrade and get the latest phones from popular brands with no penalties.
If your phone is in good condition, it will be sold in Carphone Warehouse’s refurbished sale. The company offers bonuses when you trade in for a new phone. For example, buying a new Google Pixel Fold can earn up to $200 in rewards.
The trade-in offers at Carphone Warehouse can change often, so it’s best to check the site for current handsets. Not only will you receive cash, but you will also be helping contribute to a sustainable approach to mobile phone sales.
FAQs
Not only do NHS workers get discounts, but any key worker is eligible for special savings at Carphone Warehouse. Click the Deals tab and then click ‘Key Workers’. There are usually several Carphone Warehouse NHS discounts that you can access when you verify your credentials through the retailer’s partner, GoCertify.
There are several different Carphone Warehouse student discount offers available. Click ‘Student Discount’ below the Deals tab to see all current offers. You must enter your mobile number and verify your credentials to activate your offer.
You can earn up to £70 in rewards when you refer a friend to Carphone Warehouse. A link to the referral scheme can be found on the Carphone Warehouse Deals page. You can keep all rewards for yourself, split them with your friend, or give your friend the entire credit!
You can almost always find discounts and promotions at Carphone Warehouse.
During checkout, you’ll see a field labelled ‘discount code’ beneath your order summary. Enter your Carphone Warehouse promo code as written, and then click ‘apply’ to see your new order total.
This page is your ticket to the latest Carphone Warehouse vouchers and discount codes available. Check this page often to ensure you never miss a promo code. Some of the deepest savings can be found during seasonal sales, including Black Friday, Boxing Day, and more.