Carphone Warehouse Vouchers 2024

About Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse is a mobile phone retailer that merged with Currys in 2021. Specialising in smartphones, tablets, and accessories, the store offers many options from major brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google. 

Although the retailer operates primarily online, you can find select physical locations within Currys stores. Following this page, you’ll learn about all Carphone Warehouse discount codes and sales.

From value-packed bundles to SIM-only deals and Pay As You Go phone plans, this page will cover the latest deals available. Watch out for a limited-time voucher code, and check often for upgrade offers and seasonal promotions. 

Monthly price (including out of bundle charges for Vodafone) will increase every April by the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation + 3.9%

Deals & Offers 

If you’re looking for a discount at Carphone Warehouse, click ‘Deals & Offers’ at the top of the homepage. Here you’ll find all ongoing and limited-time promotions. You can find markdowns on new devices, savings on SIM-only plans, and more. 

Check out monthly plans for flexibility if you want to switch or upgrade your phone at Carphone Warehouse. Before you buy, check this page for a Carphone Warehouse voucher to get a discount on upfront costs. 

Switch and Save

Switching network providers and keeping your current phone number is easy. Whether you want to bring your own phone and opt for a SIM-only plan or if you wish to get a new phone, just let Carphone Warehouse know that you want to keep your current number. 

Discounts vary, but the retailer provides savings if you are switching from a different network. We’ve seen notable discounts on the latest Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy devices, so check the current offers available!

Trade-In at Carphone Warehouse

Customers can trade in phones to Carphone Warehouse and get paid in cash! You can also apply the cash value to a Carphone Warehouse upgrade and get the latest phones from popular brands with no penalties. 

If your phone is in good condition, it will be sold in Carphone Warehouse’s refurbished sale. The company offers bonuses when you trade in for a new phone. For example, buying a new Google Pixel Fold can earn up to $200 in rewards. 

The trade-in offers at Carphone Warehouse can change often, so it’s best to check the site for current handsets. Not only will you receive cash, but you will also be helping contribute to a sustainable approach to mobile phone sales.

FAQs

Is there a Carphone Warehouse NHS discount?

Not only do NHS workers get discounts, but any key worker is eligible for special savings at Carphone Warehouse. Click the Deals tab and then click ‘Key Workers’. There are usually several Carphone Warehouse NHS discounts that you can access when you verify your credentials through the retailer’s partner, GoCertify.

Can I get a Carphone Warehouse student discount?

There are several different Carphone Warehouse student discount offers available. Click ‘Student Discount’ below the Deals tab to see all current offers. You must enter your mobile number and verify your credentials to activate your offer.

Does Carphone Warehouse have a referral programme?

You can earn up to £70 in rewards when you refer a friend to Carphone Warehouse. A link to the referral scheme can be found on the Carphone Warehouse Deals page. You can keep all rewards for yourself, split them with your friend, or give your friend the entire credit!

When can I find Carphone Warehouse sales?

You can almost always find discounts and promotions at Carphone Warehouse. Be sure to follow us here at Trusted Reviews, and we’ll let you know about all offers available as they go live, including Carphone Warehouse promo codes and vouchers.

How do I redeem a Carphone Warehouse discount code?

During checkout, you’ll see a field labelled ‘discount code’ beneath your order summary. Enter your Carphone Warehouse promo code as written, and then click ‘apply’ to see your new order total.

Where can I find a Carphone Warehouse voucher code?

This page is your ticket to the latest Carphone Warehouse vouchers and discount codes available. Check this page often to ensure you never miss a promo code. Some of the deepest savings can be found during seasonal sales, including Black Friday, Boxing Day, and more.

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

