Best LG Voucher Codes April 2025

All coupon and voucher content is sourced by TrustedReviews.

About LG

Operating around the world, LG has worked to stay on the cutting edge of technology since it first started in 1958. They focus on providing innovative solutions to their client’s needs by focusing on the fundamentals, while embracing new experiences to improve the lives of those who use their products. The company sells home entertainment systems, appliances, and more, all of which you can grab for less using an LG voucher.

You can save money on the latest TVs, monitors, and phones with an LG discount code. The company also offers sales, providing you with additional ways to reduce the costs of a washing machine, fridge-freezer, or magic remote.

How to use discount codes at LG

  • Step 1: Add your desired items to your basket
  • Step 2: Click on Checkout
  • Step 3: Either Log in or enter your email address
  • Step 4: Enter your discount code where it says “Enter promotion code”
  • Step 5: Check out and enjoy your savings!

Payment options at LG

There is no need to worry about not being able to pay when you shop at LG as they accept almost all major payment methods. These being VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Maestro, Klarna, PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

LG’s Return Policy

LG returns are accepted for up to 14 days after the purchase date. You will be able to request a full refund if you are not satisfied with your products. You must complete the contact form on the website to initiate an LG return. 

Items must be in like-new condition, or you may see a fee reduced from your refund. Specific terms may apply to items like LG appliances, so check the return policy online or contact LG customer service for assistance.

How we source coupon codes

The Trusted Reviews team sources all of our discount codes directly from the retailers official websites, updating and testing them regularly to ensure our readers are getting the best savings possible. If you have any issues using these codes, please let us know at editor@trustedreviews.com.

FAQs

Does LG offer student discounts?

Students can register an account to verify their student status and receive An LG discount code for 30% off LG audio products. The deal applies to an LG soundbar, Xboom speaker, gaming speakers, earbuds, and more.

How do you get an LG free delivery code?

You don’t need an LG free delivery code to save on shipping costs. The electronics company offers free delivery for all purchases on its website, including LG 27GL850 UltraGear monitors, laptops, and gaming speakers.

What is the LG price match policy?

LG does not price match the competition on any items sold on its site. Therefore, customers must shop during a sale or with an LG voucher code to enjoy a lower price at checkout.

