Best LG Voucher Codes April 2025

All coupon and voucher content is sourced by TrustedReviews. We may earn a commission if you buy through our links. More information here.

Easter Savings Coupon Expires On: 22-04-2025 LG Grab great Easter deals at LG More Less Get Deal Easter Savings

Save 20% Coupon LG Pair an appliance and save up to 20% at LG More Less Save 20% Get Deal

Save 50% Coupon LG Save up to 50% on soundbars with selected LG TVs More Less Save 50% Get Deal

Save 10% Coupon LG Save 10% off your first order when you reffer a friend More Less Save 10% Get Deal

About LG

Operating around the world, LG has worked to stay on the cutting edge of technology since it first started in 1958. They focus on providing innovative solutions to their client’s needs by focusing on the fundamentals, while embracing new experiences to improve the lives of those who use their products. The company sells home entertainment systems, appliances, and more, all of which you can grab for less using an LG voucher.

You can save money on the latest TVs, monitors, and phones with an LG discount code. The company also offers sales, providing you with additional ways to reduce the costs of a washing machine, fridge-freezer, or magic remote.

How to use discount codes at LG

Step 1: Add your desired items to your basket

Step 2: Click on Checkout

Step 3: Either Log in or enter your email address

Step 4: Enter your discount code where it says “Enter promotion code”

Step 5: Check out and enjoy your savings!

Payment options at LG

There is no need to worry about not being able to pay when you shop at LG as they accept almost all major payment methods. These being VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Maestro, Klarna, PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

LG’s Return Policy

LG returns are accepted for up to 14 days after the purchase date. You will be able to request a full refund if you are not satisfied with your products. You must complete the contact form on the website to initiate an LG return.

Items must be in like-new condition, or you may see a fee reduced from your refund. Specific terms may apply to items like LG appliances, so check the return policy online or contact LG customer service for assistance.

The Trusted Reviews team sources all discount coupons directly, ensuring our readers are getting the best savings possible. We aim to keep this list updated as frequently as possible with the latest and best discounts on the most relevant items and services. If you have any issues using these codes, please let us know at editor@trustedreviews.com.

How we source coupon codes

The Trusted Reviews team sources all of our discount codes directly from the retailers official websites, updating and testing them regularly to ensure our readers are getting the best savings possible. For further detail on how we source our coupons please visit our information page here. If you have any issues using these codes, please let us know at editor@trustedreviews.com.