Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is going cheap ahead of release

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nintendo will launch its next big Switch game in a little over a week’s time, and we’ve found a cheap pre-order deal for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Head over to ShopTo’s eBay outlet and you’ll find The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-orders going for £46.85. That’s already undercutting Nintendo’s own £49.99 RRP, but it’s not the best deal we’ve seen.

However, when you apply the code ‘STAR15’ at checkout, the price drops to just £39.82. That most certainly IS the best deal that we’ve seen ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’s launch on September 26.

Save £10.17 on The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for Switch

ShopTo on eBay is offering a £10.17 discount on The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for Switch with the code ‘STAR15’.

We went hands-on with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom earlier in the month, and concluded that it had “the potential to become 2024’s best game for the Switch.”

It hasn’t exactly been a vintage year for Nintendo’s hybrid console, of course – we’re probably less than a year out from the Switch 2, after all. Even so, that shouldn’t detract from the quality of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

It’s essentially a top-down Zelda game build on the foundations of 2019’s The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake – but with a huge twist. This time you’re playing, not as franchise hero Link, but as Princess Zelda herself.

Zelda skips straight past Link’s rudimentary sword and picks up the Tri Rod, a magical staff that lets you conjure objects out of thin air to aid you on your quest. Not just objects either – it’s possible to use the Tri Rod to conscript enemies to your cause, fighting on your behalf.

This hugely powerful tool creates a whole miniature world of emergent possibilities as you stack and combine unique objects to help you access hard-to-reach areas, and devise cunning strategies to indirectly conquer tough baddies.

We’re really looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and this deal presents the best opportunity for Switch owners to join the adventure.

