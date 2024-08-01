Your next vacuum cleaner just became a bargain buy

If you’re looking for a powerful vacuum cleaner that makes light work of picking up pet hair and comes equipped with genuinely useful extra tools then you should seriously consider this generous Shark deal.

Save £100.99 and get the corded Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner for just £169 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

Take over £100 off the corded Shark Upright Pet Vacuum Save £100.99 and get the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Anti-Hair Wrap Technology for just £169 in this limited time deal from Amazon. Amazon

Was £269.99

Now £169 View Deal

Perfect for homes with pets, the Shark Upright comes equipped with a dedicated Pet Tool that is fitted with Shark’s own anti-hair wrap technology which works by using the brush rolls’ bristle-guard to separate and remove hair while you clean.

Shark also includes a Crevice Tool for cleaning those hard to reach spots and a Multi-Surface Tool for easy switching between floor types and upholstery vacuuming.

The vacuum is even fitted with LED headlights which illuminate your path so you’ll never miss a spot again.

Its eight-metre long power cable allows you to cover more surface area without needing to keep switching between power outlets. Not only that but thanks to Shark’s Lift Away technology, the vacuum instantly transforms into a lightweight, portable model, so you can tackle anything from stairs to light fittings with ease.

Once you’ve finished cleaning, all the collected dust, debris and even up to 99.99% of allergens are captured and securely sealed inside the generous 1.1-litre bin.

We awarded the corded Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner a solid four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding that he would “recommend it to anyone looking for a low-cost, high-quality vacuum cleaner.”

If you’re looking for a powerful vacuum that makes light work of difficult cleaning tasks, such as sorting out pet hair and tackling stairs, for a reasonable price then you’d be hard pressed to find a better offer than this Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner deal. Now with over £100 off, we’d seriously recommend acting fast for this one.