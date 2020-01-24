You’d be daft not to nab this free iPhone XS handset with 100GB offer

Pay just £39 a month for 100GB of data in this bonkers iPhone XS Three Mobile contract deal.

Sign up to a truly fantastic value iPhone XS contract deal available on Affordable Mobiles right now and essentially get your iPhone XS handset for free.

iPhone XS Contract Deal iPhone XS on Three - 100GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts Get the stunning iPhone XS with its OLED Super Retina 5.8-inch display and powerful A12 Bionic chipset, all with 100GB of data in this great value contract deal.

If you were to purchase the iPhone XS outright, you’d be looking at £949 at full price. With the total cost of ownership for this Three contract coming to £936 across the 24-month period, this is an incredible offer, bagging you a chunky 100GB of data alongside unlimited minutes and texts.

The iPhone XS is a stunning phone, boasting a bright, brilliant 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display that showcases gorgeous hues across the spectrum, especially visible in its inky blacks. Cased with a gloss glass back and shiny edges, this very-much feels like a flagship handset, albeit of the 2018 Apple iPhone family.

Much like the iPhone X, the XS has Apple’s trademark notch to house the Face ID sensor and TrueDepth front-facing camera, with improvements seen to unlocking speeds.

On its rear, you’ll find the iPhone XS’s now vertical dual camera, which combines a 12MP wide sensor and 12Mp telephoto sensor, both with optical image stabilisation. Though missing the ultra-wide sensor of the more recent iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, this is still every bit the capable smartphone camera it was at launch, achieving fantastic crisp shots and shooting stunning 4K video.

Under the hood, you’ll find 4GB of RAM alongside the A12 Bionic chipset which boasts a 15% increase to CPU with 50% to GPU. The iPhone XS also promises 30 more minutes of juice before you have to plug in and charge.

A fantastic smartphone, especially if you want all the luxury of an iPhone without spending the high prices of the latest editions, this Affordable Mobiles deal is a no brainer. Enjoy a ridiculous 100GB of data to see you through posting, updating, streaming and chatting from month to month and essentially get your handset for free at £39 a month.

