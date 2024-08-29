Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t find better value ANC earbuds than these

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This could be the best value deal around for anyone after a brilliant set of ANC earbuds.

Amazon is selling the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at a price of £179.95, which represents outstanding value at 36% off the £279.95 RRP. This saving applies to both the black and white models too, so you have a choice.

That’s an outstanding deal, especially when you consider just how good the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are.

Save 36% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Save 36% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Amazon is selling the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at a massive 36% discount.

  • Amazon
  • Save 36%
  • Now £179.95
View Deal

We reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II last year, and gave them an impeccable 5 out of 5 score. They’re nothing less than “The best earbuds for noise-cancellation”.

Sure enough, if you check out our frequently updated Best Headphones round-up, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II occupies our ‘Best ANC earbuds’ pick.

So what’s so good about the noise cancellation here? We thought the original QuietComfort buds were nigh-on perfect in this regard, but the Earbuds II comfortably one-ups them.

“Whatever sounds in the near vicinity that tries to disrupt these earphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds II lays waste to them,” our reviewed found. “The effect is of wonderful isolation and a surreal dislocation from what’s around me.”

It’s not all about the ANC with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, either. We very much appreciated the improved sound quality here, as well as its new slimline design. It helps that battery capacity has been increased, too. This is very simply an all-round improved product.

What’s more, one of our main criticisms of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II no longer even applies in light of this deal. We weren’t a big fan of the price rise that accompanied this second-generation model, and £280 felt somewhat expensive. Lopping £100 off that price has solved the issue in one fell swoop.

Essentially, if you want to get away from it all on your daily commute, this is the deal you need to be taking.

You might like…

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is now as cheap as the Pixel 8a

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is now as cheap as the Pixel 8a

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
Echo Dots are suddenly going cheap on Amazon

Echo Dots are suddenly going cheap on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
Sonos Ace headphones are finally down to a reasonable price

Sonos Ace headphones are finally down to a reasonable price

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
One of the longest-lasting Wear OS watches is going cheap

One of the longest-lasting Wear OS watches is going cheap

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Not even a week after launch, Pixel 9 Pro XL is discounted

Not even a week after launch, Pixel 9 Pro XL is discounted

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Sky’s epic free month of TV is back

Sky’s epic free month of TV is back

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words