You won’t find better value ANC earbuds than these

This could be the best value deal around for anyone after a brilliant set of ANC earbuds.

Amazon is selling the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at a price of £179.95, which represents outstanding value at 36% off the £279.95 RRP. This saving applies to both the black and white models too, so you have a choice.

That’s an outstanding deal, especially when you consider just how good the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are.

We reviewed the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II last year, and gave them an impeccable 5 out of 5 score. They’re nothing less than “The best earbuds for noise-cancellation”.

Sure enough, if you check out our frequently updated Best Headphones round-up, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II occupies our ‘Best ANC earbuds’ pick.

So what’s so good about the noise cancellation here? We thought the original QuietComfort buds were nigh-on perfect in this regard, but the Earbuds II comfortably one-ups them.

“Whatever sounds in the near vicinity that tries to disrupt these earphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds II lays waste to them,” our reviewed found. “The effect is of wonderful isolation and a surreal dislocation from what’s around me.”

It’s not all about the ANC with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, either. We very much appreciated the improved sound quality here, as well as its new slimline design. It helps that battery capacity has been increased, too. This is very simply an all-round improved product.

What’s more, one of our main criticisms of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II no longer even applies in light of this deal. We weren’t a big fan of the price rise that accompanied this second-generation model, and £280 felt somewhat expensive. Lopping £100 off that price has solved the issue in one fell swoop.

Essentially, if you want to get away from it all on your daily commute, this is the deal you need to be taking.