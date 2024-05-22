You won’t find a better tablet deal than this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus offer

Anyone looking for a great tablet deal should check out this Amazon offer on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

It gets you Samsung’s latest mid-range tablet champ at a considerable 31% discount. That’s £413.16 rather than its previous price of £599. Amazon is calling this a ‘Limited time deal’, so grab it quick.

Save 31% on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is on sale for £413.16, which is a 31% saving. Amazon

Save 31%

Now £413.16 View Deal

This is for the 128GB model, and there are some tasty little inclusions here like a bundled in S Pen stylus (which is normal, but still worth noting) and a three-month extended manufacturer’s warranty.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is the larger brother of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE that we reviewed late last year. The two are pretty much the same, but the Plus model has a larger 12.4-inch display, a bigger 10,090mAh battery to suit, and an extra 8MP ultra-wide camera around back.

We liked the Galaxy Tab S9 FE a lot, scoring it 4 out of 5 and calling it “a solid mid-tier tablet that mostly makes the right cuts from the non-FE range in order to shave hundreds off the cost”. Those comments could be applied to the Plus model too, especially in light of this deal.

Of particular note is the inclusion of Samsung’s S Pen stylus, which is a great artistic and note-taking tool. Samsung is a dab hand at tablet design by this point too, with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus looking and feeling great.

As an unexpected bonus, you also get IP68 water and dust resistance, which makes this the perfect tablet for taking out and about with you.