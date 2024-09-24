Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t find a better Sonos speaker deal than this right now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently buy the fabulous Sonos Era 100 smart speaker as part of a stellar deal using this special eBay discount code.

The famous online marketplace is currently running one of its sweeping discount codes, which can get you a 20% saving across a wide range of goods and retailers.

In this case, applying the code ‘SEPTSAVE20’ at checkout on the Peter Tyson eBay storefront will secure you the Sonos Era 100 for just £199.20 rather than its usual £249. Just to be crystal clear, this is for a brand new Sonos Era 100 in its original packaging, complete with a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

That’s an absolutely brilliant price for the classy audio company’s latest and greatest compact multi-room speaker.

We reviewed the Sonos Era 100 around launch time last year, and awarded it a hugely positive 4.5 out of 5 review. Our reviewer called it “A fine upgrade in several ways over the One”, and concluded that it “benefits from a sleeker design, reconfigured driver setup and a spate of more accessible features”.

This leads to a better, more pronounced bass delivery than the ubiquitous Sonos One, with a wider sweet spot.

We also appreciated the Sonos Era 100’s Quick Tune Trueplay system, which calibrates the speaker to your specific room layout with the simple press of a button within the Sonos app. It’s a much speedier process than the previous one, which required you to wave an iPhone around the room.

This model also supports direct Bluetooth playback, which is a welcome addition.

One of the few criticisms we had of the Sonos Era 100 at the time of our review was that it had received a price bump relative to the Sonos One. However, with this money saving deal, that’s no longer an issue.

