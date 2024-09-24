You won’t find a better Sonos speaker deal than this right now

You can currently buy the fabulous Sonos Era 100 smart speaker as part of a stellar deal using this special eBay discount code.

The famous online marketplace is currently running one of its sweeping discount codes, which can get you a 20% saving across a wide range of goods and retailers.

In this case, applying the code ‘SEPTSAVE20’ at checkout on the Peter Tyson eBay storefront will secure you the Sonos Era 100 for just £199.20 rather than its usual £249. Just to be crystal clear, this is for a brand new Sonos Era 100 in its original packaging, complete with a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

That’s an absolutely brilliant price for the classy audio company’s latest and greatest compact multi-room speaker.

We reviewed the Sonos Era 100 around launch time last year, and awarded it a hugely positive 4.5 out of 5 review. Our reviewer called it “A fine upgrade in several ways over the One”, and concluded that it “benefits from a sleeker design, reconfigured driver setup and a spate of more accessible features”.

This leads to a better, more pronounced bass delivery than the ubiquitous Sonos One, with a wider sweet spot.

We also appreciated the Sonos Era 100’s Quick Tune Trueplay system, which calibrates the speaker to your specific room layout with the simple press of a button within the Sonos app. It’s a much speedier process than the previous one, which required you to wave an iPhone around the room.

This model also supports direct Bluetooth playback, which is a welcome addition.

One of the few criticisms we had of the Sonos Era 100 at the time of our review was that it had received a price bump relative to the Sonos One. However, with this money saving deal, that’s no longer an issue.