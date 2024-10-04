Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t find a better smart home deal than this right now

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a speaker that’s budget-friendly, offers you smart home control and boasts excellent audio quality then the Amazon Echo Dot is the device for you.

Save 58% and get the Echo Dot (5th Generation) for just £22.99 in this unbelievable price drop from Amazon. 

Get the Echo Dot for just £22.99 from Amazon and experience excellent sound quality, easy smart home control and the helpfulness of Alexa for an absolute bargain.

Audio sounds great with the Echo Dot, thanks to its front-firing speaker that offers clearer vocals, richer bass and an all-round improved quality compared to its predecessor. 

Expect stunning audio regardless of whether you’re streaming music from your favourite service, such as Spotify, Amazon Music or Apple Music, or immersing yourself in an audiobook from Audible. 

The Echo Dot also has Amazon Alexa built-in which allows you to control the device with simple voice commands. Ask Alexa to play or control your music, read out today’s headlines, set timers and much more. 

Alexa can also be used for hands-free control of your paired smart home appliances, with the Echo Dot making it especially easy to add compatible devices such as light bulbs, thermostats and plugs to its built-in hub. 

The Echo Dot is even fitted with temperature and motion sensors which can adjust compatible thermostat settings when the heating drops or turn the light on when you enter the room. Setting this up may sound complicated but simply ask Alexa to create a routine to get started. 

We awarded the Amazon Echo Dot a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow simply concluding: “this is the best value smart speaker you can buy”. 

The Echo Dot not only sounds brilliant but it also boasts heaps of clever features that make controlling your smart home appliances that bit easier and it looks great in any home. Now a steal at just £22.99, we seriously recommend snapping this bargain up before it’s too late.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

