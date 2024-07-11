You won’t find a better Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal than this

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is already available to pre-order and we’ve got a doozy of a deal for you.

Mobiles UK is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 100GB of data for £74.99 a month. You’ll have to pay a £79 upfront cost towards the price of the phone. You’ll also get free Galaxy Buds 3 and an S Pen case for your troubles.

If you’re taken aback by the monthly price of the phone, remember this isn’t your average phone. To buy it outright and SIM-free you’d be paying £1,799. If you tot-up the total price of this 24-month contract, you’ll pay around £1,878. That means you’re getting two years of service for about £88 in total, plus the freebies.

This is the 256GB version of the foldable phone in the Silver Shadow shade and you can get delivery by July 19, which is just over a week from now.

The contract, which comes with unlimited minutes and messages, is with the iD network. It’s an MVNO in the UK offered by Carphone Warehouse and has some of the best mobile contract deals around. Essentially, the service you receive will be via the Three network.

As for the phone itself, we haven’t given it a full verdict yet, but we have gone hands on with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The biggest change over the predecessor introduces the Galaxy AI skills we first saw on the Galaxy S24 earlier this year. There’s also a slightly different aspect ratio to make the outer screen a little wider.

In his early verdict, Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker says: “Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 put Samsung back at the top of the foldable category over excellent rivals like the OnePlus Open? It’s too early to say for sure, but this certainly feels like a bigger upgrade than last year. The changes to the footprint of the device are small, yet should make the Z Fold 6 more pleasant to use whether it’s folded or unfolded.”