Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t find a better Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal than this

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is already available to pre-order and we’ve got a doozy of a deal for you.

Mobiles UK is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 100GB of data for £74.99 a month. You’ll have to pay a £79 upfront cost towards the price of the phone. You’ll also get free Galaxy Buds 3 and an S Pen case for your troubles.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 100GB of data and free Galaxy Buds 3

Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 100GB of data and free Galaxy Buds 3

Mobiles UK is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for £74.99 a month (+ £79 upfront) with 100GB data on the iD Mobile network. Freebies include the Galaxy Buds 3 and S Pen case

  • Mobiles UK
  • 100GB data
  • £74.99pm
View Deal

If you’re taken aback by the monthly price of the phone, remember this isn’t your average phone. To buy it outright and SIM-free you’d be paying £1,799. If you tot-up the total price of this 24-month contract, you’ll pay around £1,878. That means you’re getting two years of service for about £88 in total, plus the freebies.

This is the 256GB version of the foldable phone in the Silver Shadow shade and you can get delivery by July 19, which is just over a week from now.

The contract, which comes with unlimited minutes and messages, is with the iD network. It’s an MVNO in the UK offered by Carphone Warehouse and has some of the best mobile contract deals around. Essentially, the service you receive will be via the Three network.

As for the phone itself, we haven’t given it a full verdict yet, but we have gone hands on with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The biggest change over the predecessor introduces the Galaxy AI skills we first saw on the Galaxy S24 earlier this year. There’s also a slightly different aspect ratio to make the outer screen a little wider.

In his early verdict, Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker says: “Will the Galaxy Z Fold 6 put Samsung back at the top of the foldable category over excellent rivals like the OnePlus Open? It’s too early to say for sure, but this certainly feels like a bigger upgrade than last year. The changes to the footprint of the device are small, yet should make the Z Fold 6 more pleasant to use whether it’s folded or unfolded.”

You might like…

This discounted Switch OLED comes with three free games

This discounted Switch OLED comes with three free games

Chris Smith 1 day ago
You don’t need Prime to get Amazon’s latest laptop bargain

You don’t need Prime to get Amazon’s latest laptop bargain

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy S24 deal

Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy S24 deal

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Amazon’s massively reduced the GoPro Hero 12 ahead of Prime Day

Amazon’s massively reduced the GoPro Hero 12 ahead of Prime Day

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
This iPhone 14 deal gives you everything you could ask for

This iPhone 14 deal gives you everything you could ask for

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
If you’re new to running, you need this Garmin watch

If you’re new to running, you need this Garmin watch

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words