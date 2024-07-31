Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t find a better Galaxy Z Flip 6 contract than this

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the latest and greatest clamshell from Samsung and Mobiles UK has a killer deal to tempt you into the foldable realm.

Right now you can grab the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 256GB of RAM for £39.99 a month with 100GB of data per month. You’ll have to pay just £79 up front to grab the phone which comes with 256GB of storage in the Silver Shadow hue.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 100GB for £39.99 a month

Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 100GB for £39.99 a month

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still the clamshell foldable to beat and this is the best contract we’ve seen

  • Mobiles UK
  • £79 upfront
  • £39.99 a month with 100GB of data
View Deal

If you thought this deal was a killer to start with you’ll also benefit from a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 – the latest generation true wireless earphones from Samsung, which include active noise cancellation (ANC). There’s no need to redeem them through a complex process either. They’ll be delivered with the handset. Hooray.

The contract is handled by the iD Mobile network, which is a mobile virtual network operator in the UK, which is owned by Carphone Warehouse. The 5G data and cellular coverage is provided via the Three network.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the clamshell phone has a 3.4-inch cover screen is back for this generation, while inside the flip there’s a 6.7-inch 120Hz display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 closed
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Out final thoughts on Samsung's latest attempt at a clamshell foldable

Pros

  • Welcome durability improvements
  • A well-rounded camera experience
  • Galaxy AI smarts
  • Top-end performance

Cons

  • Hit-and-miss battery life
  • 3.4-inch cover screen isn’t the most useful around
  • Still gets hot, despite new vapour chamber

Samsung has included a larger 4,000mAh battrey this time around, while there’s also 7-years of promised Android upgrades for this handset. The super compact design has been improved, while there is some resistance to water and dust with an IP48 rating.

The cameras include a 50-megapixel snapper and a 12-megapixel ultrawide option, while there’s flagship performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, making it one of the most powerful foldables around. Our reviewer gave it a four-star score, saying you should buy if you want a solid all-found foldable experience.

He said: “Samsung’s refinement of the Z Flip 6 means it’s closer to being a no-compromise foldable than ever.”

