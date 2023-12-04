You won’t find a better Galaxy S22 Ultra deal than this

Unlimited data, you say? On 2022’s best Android phone, you say? With no upfront cost, you say? Take our money now!

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with unlimited data for £42 a month, with unlimited minutes and texts, and without putting down a penny.

Galaxy S22 Ultra w/ unlimited data and nothing down Don’t sleep on this awesome deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is available for £42 a month with unlimited data and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. Mobile Phones Direct

Unlimited data

£42 a month View Deal

The phone comes with a healthy 256GB of internal storage in the sleek Phantom Black hue. The 24-month contract is on the Three mobile network meaning you’ll have access to 5G data.

There’s free next-day delivery on the phone too, so you can get up and running with your new phone really fast. Considering this phone once cost £1,149, this is quite the deal on a handset that’s still well worth buying in 2023.

Our reviewer Max Parker is full of praise for the stunning display with fantastic detail and brightness, versatility of the camera with impressive zoom and good low light performance. There’s fast charging and the promise of many years of updates with Android 14 currently on the way.

Max concludes: “It may be a year old, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a tempting phone with impressive capabilities in a rather large package. Most of it still works fantastically well, and importantly, it’s dropped in price since the release of the S23 Ultra.”

If you’re in the market for a large screen Android phone with excellent performance, the S22 Ultra is right up your alley. It has a beautiful 6.8-inch display, powered by the Exynos 2200. There’s also an S-Pen included for taking notes on the screen, and it handily fits inside the phone.