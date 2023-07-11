Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

You won’t believe how much the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are right now

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are one of our favourite wireless earbuds at the moment, and Amazon’s Prime Day deals has brought them down to lowest price we’ve seen them at.

Prime members can head over to Amazon UK and enjoy a deal that sees the QuietComfort Earbuds II drop down from their RRP of £279 to £199, a saving of just under £80.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II are a five-star rated pair of wireless earbuds, offering what we feel is best-in-class noise cancellation for true wireless pair. When we tested these headphones, most sounds we came across were evaporated by the QuietComfort II’s levels of suppression, leaving us in near total silence – and that was without music being played,

They’re an improvement on the already excellent noise-cancelling of the original buds, better at suppressing people’s voices, and the new design also means they don’t bulge out as much from the ear. They slip into the ear better and are comfortable to wear.

Bose’s excellent QuietComfort Earbuds II have had £80 discounted of the RRP for Prime Day

For anyone who wants to be aware of what’s around them, then the Aware mode on these earbuds feels like you’re not even wearing a pair of earphones with the clear and detailed sound that passes through. They also have Bose’s ActiveSense tech that automatically reduces loud background noises in Aware mode, which is great for those moments on public transport when you want to hear the tannoy/announcement or have a conversation with someone else without being distracted.

Battery life has been boosted so you can get around a day’s use before the case needs to be charged up. The wireless performance is superb with barely a dropout even in busy signal areas and the sound quality has been improved over the original; sharper at the top end of the frequency range, clearer in the midrange, and with more oomph in the low frequencies.

The Bose QuietComforts Earbuds II are an excellent pair of true wireless earbuds, and at this price, they’re the lowest we’ve seen them at. If you’ve been waiting for their first big price drop, now is the time to jump on the deal.

