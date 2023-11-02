Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t believe how cheap this 58-inch TCL 4K TV is

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re in the market for a large 4K TV at a bargain basement price, you won’t do much better than this TCL deal over at AO.

The online retailer is currently selling the TCL 58P638K 58-inch 4K TV for just £319. Now, this was already an extremely affordable 4K TV, but a further £10 knocked off the RRP is always welcome.

Save £10 on the TCL 58P638K 58-inch 4K TV

Save £10 on the TCL 58P638K 58-inch 4K TV

AO is selling the TCL 58P638K 58-inch 4K TV for just £319.

  • AO
  • Save £10
  • Now £319
View Deal

TCL’s ultra-affordable 4K TV range only hit UK stores quite recently, and they offer a solid spec for such a low price point.

The P638K series, of which this 58-inch model sits smack-bang in the middle, features support for 4K HDR content (HDR10), 60Hz Motion Clarity feature and ALLM (auto low latency mode) for gamers.

You get a nice clean smart TV interface, courtesy of Android TV, which also brings with it Google Assistant smarts. Freeview Play support gives you access to apps such as iPlayer, ITVX, and Channel 4.

We haven’t had a chance to put these super-affordable 4K TVs through their paces, but we have reviewed plenty of TCL TVs in recent years. They’re invariably extremely impressive, gaining high scores across the board.

For example, we recently called the TCL 65C845K “One of 2023’s best value TVs”, and slapped a 5-star score on the end.

What this means is that TCL has a track record of providing outstanding value in the 4K TV space. You can pick up the TCL 58P638K with a fair degree of confidence, especially at this knock-down price.

You might like…

The iPhone 12 is now a budget upgrade for Black Friday

The iPhone 12 is now a budget upgrade for Black Friday

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Asus Black Friday Deal: OLED laptop plummets in price

Asus Black Friday Deal: OLED laptop plummets in price

Adam Speight 4 hours ago
Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Bose QuietComfort headphones have their first Black Friday price drop

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
This Pixel 7a Black Friday deal is fantastic value for money

This Pixel 7a Black Friday deal is fantastic value for money

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
The big iPhone 14 Black Friday price drop is here

The big iPhone 14 Black Friday price drop is here

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Garmin’s Fenix 7 Pro Solar has a phenomenal Black Friday discount

Garmin’s Fenix 7 Pro Solar has a phenomenal Black Friday discount

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.