You won’t believe how cheap this 58-inch TCL 4K TV is

If you’re in the market for a large 4K TV at a bargain basement price, you won’t do much better than this TCL deal over at AO.

The online retailer is currently selling the TCL 58P638K 58-inch 4K TV for just £319. Now, this was already an extremely affordable 4K TV, but a further £10 knocked off the RRP is always welcome.

TCL’s ultra-affordable 4K TV range only hit UK stores quite recently, and they offer a solid spec for such a low price point.

The P638K series, of which this 58-inch model sits smack-bang in the middle, features support for 4K HDR content (HDR10), 60Hz Motion Clarity feature and ALLM (auto low latency mode) for gamers.

You get a nice clean smart TV interface, courtesy of Android TV, which also brings with it Google Assistant smarts. Freeview Play support gives you access to apps such as iPlayer, ITVX, and Channel 4.

We haven’t had a chance to put these super-affordable 4K TVs through their paces, but we have reviewed plenty of TCL TVs in recent years. They’re invariably extremely impressive, gaining high scores across the board.

For example, we recently called the TCL 65C845K “One of 2023’s best value TVs”, and slapped a 5-star score on the end.

What this means is that TCL has a track record of providing outstanding value in the 4K TV space. You can pick up the TCL 58P638K with a fair degree of confidence, especially at this knock-down price.