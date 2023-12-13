Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t believe how cheap the Sonos Sub Mini is right now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Very is selling the brilliant Sonos Sub Mini at a scarcely believable price, but you need to be quick.

The UK online retailer has the Sonos Sub Mini listed for a discounted price of £339, but if you apply the code VTQ7H you’ll bring that price down even further to £305.10.

That’s a huge saving of £123.90 on the £429 RRP, but the aforementioned code runs out tomorrow. Best not hang around on this one.

Save £123.90 on the Sonos Sub Mini

Save £123.90 on the Sonos Sub Mini

Very is selling the Sonos Sub Mini at a huge discount with the code VTQ7H, but it runs out on December 14.

  • Very
  • Save £123.90 with code VTQ7H
  • Now £305.10
View Deal

We like the Sonos Sub Mini a lot, scoring it 4 stars out of 5 in our review. “It improves the sound quality of any speaker it’s paired with,” we said, “delivering greater range and more bass, all while avoiding becoming too boomy or dominating”.

This is a seriously high quality bit of kit, as you’d expect from Sonos, with no case vibration and superbly balanced bass output. It’s a much better product than the original Sonos Sub, with superior dynamic range.

Interestingly, our one criticism of this brilliant wireless sub was that it was too expensive. “In many way it’s the perfect upgrade for a lot of Sonos speakers,” we concluded, “but the high price means that it’s a lot more expensive than many of the speakers it would be paired with, which could make this a hard purchase to justify.”

That was at full price, but now that Very has lopped a huge chunk off the RRP, you can safely remove any reservations. This is a brilliant accompaniment to any smaller speaker or soundbar set-up.

You might like…

Paramount Plus is now half price for a limited time

Paramount Plus is now half price for a limited time

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has fallen to a mid-range price

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has fallen to a mid-range price

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
The Galaxy A54 has never been more of a bargain than right now

The Galaxy A54 has never been more of a bargain than right now

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Quick, the Apple Pencil 2 is massively discounted on Amazon

Quick, the Apple Pencil 2 is massively discounted on Amazon

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
Switch owners can now get two Assassin’s Creed games for £15

Switch owners can now get two Assassin’s Creed games for £15

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
The iPhone 14 is now a cheap handset again with this deal

The iPhone 14 is now a cheap handset again with this deal

Nick Rayner 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words