You won’t believe how cheap the Sonos Sub Mini is right now

Very is selling the brilliant Sonos Sub Mini at a scarcely believable price, but you need to be quick.

The UK online retailer has the Sonos Sub Mini listed for a discounted price of £339, but if you apply the code VTQ7H you’ll bring that price down even further to £305.10.

That’s a huge saving of £123.90 on the £429 RRP, but the aforementioned code runs out tomorrow. Best not hang around on this one.

We like the Sonos Sub Mini a lot, scoring it 4 stars out of 5 in our review. “It improves the sound quality of any speaker it’s paired with,” we said, “delivering greater range and more bass, all while avoiding becoming too boomy or dominating”.

This is a seriously high quality bit of kit, as you’d expect from Sonos, with no case vibration and superbly balanced bass output. It’s a much better product than the original Sonos Sub, with superior dynamic range.

Interestingly, our one criticism of this brilliant wireless sub was that it was too expensive. “In many way it’s the perfect upgrade for a lot of Sonos speakers,” we concluded, “but the high price means that it’s a lot more expensive than many of the speakers it would be paired with, which could make this a hard purchase to justify.”

That was at full price, but now that Very has lopped a huge chunk off the RRP, you can safely remove any reservations. This is a brilliant accompaniment to any smaller speaker or soundbar set-up.