You won’t believe how cheap the Razer Kishi is right now

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Any fans of mobile gaming will definitely want to check out this amazing offer on the Razer Kishi gaming controller for Android.

We’ve managed to find a fantastic deal on the Razer Kishi gaming controller, making this the perfect time to upgrade your mobile gaming experience. Amazon has slashed the price of this peripheral from £79.99 to just £34.99, meaning that you’re saving a whopping £45. 

It’s important to note that this version of the Razer Kishi is only compatible with Android devices, meaning that any iPhone fans will need to look elsewhere. The controller boasts support for most Android phones, with the reviews noting that it is compatible with older devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 6, just to name a few. 

The Razer Kishi has dropped in price by 56% thanks to this Amazon offer

The Razer Kishi has dropped in price by 56% thanks to this Amazon offer

If you want to take your mobile gaming to the next level, then we recommend that you check out this fantastic Razer Kishi deal.

  • Amazon
  • Save 56%
  • Now just £34.99
View Deal

We gave the Kishi an admirable four-star rating, noting how its compact and portable design makes it very easy to take on the go. The controller itself felt responsive, with the joysticks having the same height as a regular Xbox controller, which makes them comfortable and familiar to use. 

Moreover, we found the set-up process to be remarkably easy, with access to the Razer Cortex Mobile app giving gamers the chance to check out a multitude of popular phone titles. Anyone with a Razer phone will also have access to Game Booster, which optimises your device for the best mobile gaming experience possible and allows you to customise both games and phone performance profiles. 

As we can see from the Keepa price history screenshot below, the Razer Kishi has not seen a price drop like this in a very long time, and it may be the cheapest that it’s ever been on Amazon. We can’t promise that this offer will last for much longer, so if you’re interested in upping your mobile gaming experience without breaking the bank then make sure you jump on this discount now before it’s too late. 

Razer Kishi Keepa Amazon
Razer Kishi Keepa Screenshot

