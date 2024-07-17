You won’t believe how cheap the Pixel Watch is now

If you’re looking for the perfect companion for your Pixel smartphone, look no further than Google’s very own Pixel Watch.

The 2022 smartwatch has seen a huge 62% discount in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. For a limited time only, you can pick up the Pixel Watch for just £129. That’s a huge £210 off the wearable’s £339 RRP.

The Pixel Watch is just £129 for Prime Day Google’s 2022 Pixel Watch has plummeted to just £129 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Shop before midnight to bag the Wear OS smartwatch for 62% less than its £339 RRP. Amazon

Was £339

£129 View Deal

You don’t want to waste any time, though. This deal will disappear with the rest of Amazon’s Prime Day offers at midnight.

Head to Amazon and sign into your Prime account to take advantage of this deal while it’s still available. For non-Prime members, Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial – sign up today to access all of this year’s Prime Day discounts completely free.

Is the Google Pixel Watch worth buying?

A good Wear OS showcase Pros Cleaner feeling version of Wear OS

Crisp display

Fitbit added into the mix Cons Battery drain

Awkward to change straps

Sub-par sports tracking

The Pixel Watch is Google’s first smartwatch, combining a sleek, minimalist design with a pure version of the company’s Wear OS software.

The domed 1.2-inch display is built from scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass and the watch is compatible with a range of bands for different looks and activities.

The smartwatch is ideal for reading and responding to notifications on your wrist, as well as for making contactless payments and following directions with Google Maps. It’s also integrated with Fitbit fitness tracking, allowing you to track your steps, calories burned and even your heart with its ECG sensor.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel Watch review.

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US: