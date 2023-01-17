 large image

You won’t believe how cheap the OnePlus 10T is right now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The OnePlus 10T is currently going extremely cheap less than six months after its release.

Amazon is currently offering the OnePlus 10T for £480.75. That represents a from of 24% from its £629 RRP.

It’s worth pointing out that OnePlus itself currently has an offer on its latest flagship phone, but that’s only a 12% saving at £549.

It doesn’t take a genius to see why the OnePlus 10T is so cheap right now. Its days as the brand’s latest flagship(ish) phone are numbered, with the OnePlus 11 set for a global launch on February 7.

However, it remains a highly capable phone. We awarded the OnePlus 10T 4 stars out of 5 in our review, praising it for its excellent performance, fast-charging, and screen.

Performance comes courtesy of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip which, while no longer the absolute fastest, is still right near the top of the Android table. The display, meanwhile, is a 6.7-inch OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a rapid 1,000Hz touch sampling rate.

Put those components together and you have one capable gaming phone.

Perhaps the stand-out feature here is the OnePlus 10T’s rapid 150W wired charging. Judging from the China launch of the OnePlus 11, even the brand’s classy follow-up isn’t going to be able to match that.

OnePlus has stated that the OnePlus 10T will be eligible for three major Android version updates and four years of security updates, so there’s a fair amount of assurance in buying it now. It’ll still be getting updates when you come to thinking about your next phone.

Get the OnePlus 10T now while it’s cheap.

