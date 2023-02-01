 large image

You won’t believe how cheap the iPhone 14 is right now with this 100GB deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been holding out for a good iPhone 14 deal, then this Three contract is for you. Right now you can get the 2022 iPhone with 100GB data for just £25 a month. 

Not only is the monthly cost low, but the upfront is just £29. That means you’ll end up spending a total of just £629 on the phone, 100GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes over the course of the 24-month contract. Considering the phone typically costs £849 alone from Apple, this is an incredible offer and definitely worth a look if you’re hoping to get a phone and SIM in one package. 

The iPhone 14 is the latest phone in Apple’s flagship line-up having launched at the tail end of 2022.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • £29 upfront
  • £25/month
View Deal

The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, a 12-megapixel dual camera and the ability to record 4K video at 60fps. There’s also a 12-megapixel front camera with support for Apple’s Face ID. 

The iPhone 14 is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and supports fast charging and wireless charging with Apple MagSafe on-board. 

This particular deal gives you 128GB of storage and is available in both purple and blue finishes. 

Editor Max Parker awarded the iPhone 14 a brilliant 4/5 stars in our review. He wrote: 

“If you’re on an iPhone 11 or older, then the changes here will make a notable difference. Battery life and camera were massively upgraded with the iPhone 13 and they’re both better again with the 14”. 

If you’re in need of an upgrade, this deal is an easy way to get a brand-new iPhone, 100GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes at a bargain price. Head over to Mobile Phones Direct today to snag the 24-month contract with Three for just £29 upfront and £25 a month. 

