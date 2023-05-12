Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t believe how cheap the iPhone 11 is right now

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

An iPhone that still offers great performance and an evergreen design, the iPhone 11 is now availble on a very affordable offer with 25GB of data.

Whether as a second phone or something to give to the kids, you can now pick up a refurbished iPhone 11 with a solid 25GB of data for just £19.99 a month and £19.99 to pay upfront.

Yes, there are more recent models but the iPhone 11 still holds up today, and was a huge step forward from its predecessors, something that can’t be said for all of Apple’s most recent entries. Plus, if you’ve been eyeing the iPhone SE then you might be better off with this as it boasts two rear-facing cameras and a better screen.

iPhone 11 with 25GB of data

iPhone 11 with 25GB of data

Still an excellent phone, with the latest Apple software, the iPhone 11 is now incredibly affordable thanks to this offer.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £19.99 upfront
  • £19.99/month
View Deal

First off, don’t worry about software updates – it’s still being supported, and should be for another couple of years at least. It may lack some of the modern features found on the iPhone 14 range, but the things that make iOS great are all there. A slick UI, iMessage, the excellent built-in apps such as Photos and Apple Pay, complete integration with AirPods, Apple Watch and more.

The thing that impressed us the most when the iPhone 11 launched was the leap in camera quality Apple had provided – the 12-megapixel main sensor and ultrawide duo are still very well-performing, and this phone can record in 4K at 60fps, which is still a high standard to this day. Add to this the newest iOS updates and you’re looking at one of the most feature packed phones at this price point.

The slender build of the 11, with its smoother edges, will no doubt be more appealing to some than the more recent flat-edged and angled look that Apple has favoured recently, so take that into consideration along with the incredibly cheap price. If you need an iPhone that doesn’t break the bank then you’ll be hard pushed to find a better option than this.

You might like…

LG’s C2 OLED TV is now an absolute steal with this offer

LG’s C2 OLED TV is now an absolute steal with this offer

Nick Rayner 4 hours ago
There’s a Sonos Beam price drop for a limited time

There’s a Sonos Beam price drop for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
Tears of the Kingdom: Last chance price drop before launch

Tears of the Kingdom: Last chance price drop before launch

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
Sony LinkBuds are now less than half price for a limited time

Sony LinkBuds are now less than half price for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
The Galaxy S20 FE has never been more of a bargain

The Galaxy S20 FE has never been more of a bargain

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Pixel 7 just got a massive discount ahead of Google I/O

Pixel 7 just got a massive discount ahead of Google I/O

Nick Rayner 1 week ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.