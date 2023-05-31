Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

You won’t believe how cheap the AirPods Pro 2 are right now

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can pick up a great cheap deal on Apple’s classy AirPods Pro 2 earbuds right now.

Amazon is offering the AirPods Pro 2 for a relatively cheap price of £225 at the moment. That’s a healthy 10% saving on the usual price of £249.

Needless to say, the words ‘healthy 10% saving’ are not typically found in such close proximity to premium Apple gear. The AirPods Pro 2 is Apple’s latest and greatest set of ANC earbuds, having only launched in September.

This means that you typically need to pay full price (or thereabouts) for the privilege.

And make no mistake, using these ‘buds feels like a privilege. We awarded the Apple AirPods Pro 2 an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. “The AirPods Pro 2 are a fantastic upgrade and easily some of the best wireless earbuds I have ever tested – even when the high price is taken into account,” concluded our reviewer.

That latter point about the high price is less relevant now with this Amazon deal in place, of course.

You’re getting some of the best active noise cancellation (ANC) around, while a U1 chip allows you to pinpoint the buds should you lose them, as well as enabling seamless switching between multiple Apple devices.

All this would be for nought if the AirPods Pro 2 didn’t sound good, but fortunately they sound awesome. Apple’s H2 chipset, together with custom drivers and amplifiers, makes for a full, rich sound profile. The vocal clarity here is seriously top end.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 was worth the money at full price, but as part of this excellent deal they’re verging on being cheap. Kind of.

