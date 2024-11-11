Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You won’t believe how cheap Ninja air fryers are for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Ninja’s five-star dual air fryer is seeing a huge price cut in John Lewis’ early Black Friday sale.

Get the Ninja Foodi 7.6-litre Dual Zone air fryer for just £119 from John Lewis and save a solid £30 off its usual RRP and receive a two year guarantee for extra peace of mind. 

Get the five-star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer for a bargain at John Lewis

Get the five-star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer for a bargain at John Lewis

Make mealtimes easier with the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6-litre capacity air fryer, which is now just £119 from John Lewis.

  • John Lewis
  • Was £149
  • Now £119
View Deal

With a huge 7.6-litre capacity that’s split between two independent 3.8-litre drawers, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone can comfortably cater for up to six portions at once. 

Thanks to Ninja’s Dual Zone technology, you can cook two different foods between the drawers and have them finish simultaneously, allowing you to make entire meals in one sitting. Alternatively, enable Match mode to double your serving size with the same setting across the two drawers.

Otherwise the Ninja Dual Zone is fitted with six cooking functions: air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. We found that its overall performance, whether using air fry, max crisp or the useful reheat function, resulted in excellent and “pretty-much perfect results”. 

The Ninja Dual Zone also cooks 75% faster than fan ovens and results in 75% less fat than traditional deep frying methods too, which means meals are ready faster and healthier than usual. 

Not only that but all of its removable components are dishwasher safe too, which means less time spent overall in the kitchen. 

We loved the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone and awarded it a perfect five-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the air fryer as “the best and most flexible air fryer we’ve tested.”

Dave continues: “Spot-on results in all cooking modes cement this model’s place as the most flexible air fryer, whether you’re cooking from scratch or just want the best out of frozen convenience food. It comes highly recommended.”

Whether you have a packed household with lots of mouths to feed or you’re a busy professional who doesn’t have enough spare time in the evening to cook, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is a fantastic way to take the hassle out of mealtimes and the dreaded post-dinner clean-up.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

