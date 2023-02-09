You won’t believe Amazon’s secret deal on the Sonos Ray soundbar

The Sonos Ray is a brilliant low-cost option for much improved TV sound and we’ve never seen it this cheap.

We’re not sure why Amazon isn’t screaming from the rooftops about this deal, but it is currently selling the Sonos Ray for just £229. That’s a full £50 off the £279 asking price. Or 18% if you prefer to do the maths that way.

Get £50 off the excellent Sonos Ray soundbar The Sonos Ray is one of the best affordable soundbars on the planet and this is the best price we’ve seen yet. Amazon

Was £279

Now £229 View Deal

Only the white version of the Sonos Ray is available at this sale price, but it’s well worth it for the savings on a device that earned a 4.5 star rating (out of a possible 5) from Trusted Reviews last spring.

Our reviewer said the Sonos Ray improved the sound of any television and while it doesn’t have the advanced immersive Dolby Atmos tech akin to the Sonos Beam and Arc sound bars, it still packs an almighty punch.

We praised the clean and powerful audio and surprising amount of bass, as well as the wide soundstage. You can also add additional Sonos components to form a surround sound set up (the Sonos One speakers work fantastically for this).

Music quality is also decent and it also benefits from Sonos’ venerable multi-room connectivity for whole home audio. If you have a smaller TV or need a soundbar for a secondary TV, we couldn’t recommend this soundbar highly enough.

Our reviewer concluded that with “many of the best sound bars aimed at the enthusiast market wanting the best home cinema sound, the Sonos Ray is a refreshing choice for smaller TVs and rooms, where you just want to boost sound quality.

“For its primary job, the Sonos Ray does a brilliant job: audio is far clearer, while soundtracks and effects sound more dynamic and engaging. Plus, there’s a fair amount of warmth and bass that I wouldn’t necessarily have expected from a device of this size.”