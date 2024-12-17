You should snap up this Polaroid Go 2 instant camera deal… instantly

Polaroid instant cameras remain a popular way to capture memories with a tangible, physical result you can pin to your fridge. This deal gets you a great deal on everything you need to get started.

Amazon is selling the Polaroid Go 2 Camera and Film pack for just £84.76. That’s a 23% saving on the £109.99 RRP for this excellent bundle.

Was £119.99

£84.76 View Deal

The ‘Everything Box’ is available with a black and white camera, both of which are more or less the same price with the white option just pennies dearer.

You can get free delivery on this one if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, but just be aware this one isn’t going to arrive before Christmas.

This bundle will get you a double pack of Go colour film that you can take 16 photos with. The Go film is the only kind that works with the Polaroid Go cameras. It’s a slightly smaller form factor than before (53.9mm x 66.6mmm) and the resulting prints will slide into your pocket. Photos develop in under 15 minutes.

The Polaroid Go has a few modern touches that make it a great option for fun and experimental physical photography. There’s a self-timer and there’s a selfie mirror on the front of the camera too. No more swapping batteries in and our because there’s a rechargeable USB-C battery life. There’s also an artistic double exposure feature enabling you to make two captures from a single piece of film, for a neat retro feel.

The Polaroid Go 2 has only been around since the spring and is thought to be an excellent improvement over the original, so we’re surprised to see such a significant price cut.

It already provided excellent value for money, but this deal makes it a must have. The battery life is ace, it’s packed with retro cool, there’s a portable design, and it takes good quality physical images in good light.

