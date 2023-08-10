Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You need to see this secret deal on the Nothing Phone (2)

Want to save big on one of the best pound-for-pound phones on the market? Check out this secret Nothing Phone (2) deal.

Fonehouse has dropped the price of the SIM-free 256GB Nothing Phone (2) to just £569.99. Its recommended retail price is £629.

Save £60 on the Nothing Phone (2)

Save £60 on the Nothing Phone (2)

Fonehouse is offering the Nothing Phone (2) for £60 less than normal, though it isn’t shouting about the deal.

What’s weird here is that Fonehouse isn’t marketing this as a deal. There’s no indication on the website that it’s a price drop, so it’s all too easy to miss.

It’s all the more interesting because the Nothing Phone (2) is one of the more recent upper-mid-range contenders on the market, not to mention one of the best. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, saying that “it fixes the big complaints with the original while offering performance similar to that of flagships that cost much more”.

The stand-out feature here is Nothing’s signature transparent LED-infused rear cover, which looks immensely cool. It’s also a great way to be notified of incoming messages if you’re a ‘phone face down’ kind of person.

Nothing’s addition of a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip makes the phone a near-flagship-level performer, while battery life is decent, and the twin 50MP cameras are pretty good too.

One thing we didn’t like so much about the NOthing Phone (2) was the fact that it was a little more expensive than the Nothing Phone (1) form the previous year. Even that is less of a concern in light of this Nothing Phone (2) deal.

