You need this discounted Bluetooth speaker for the summer

Impressively portable and versatile, the Boom 3 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker that boasts a wide-ranging sound, deep bass and a genuinely useful one-touch music control, making it the perfect party speaker.

The Boom 3 is designed for both indoor and outdoor listening thanks to its IP67-rating which means it’s dust proof, and can even survive being submerged in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes. Not only that but at just 608g, carrying the speaker around is a breeze.

You shouldn’t need to worry about running out of charge either as the Boom 3 boasts a solid 15-hours of battery life too.

Fitted with Ultimate Ears’ ‘magic button’, users can control sound directly from the speaker, regardless of where you’re streaming the content from. The speaker can also be controlled through the digital remote control on the accompanying Boom app.

The app also allows users to opt for the best sound experience with a choice between four EQ presets and a customisable tuner, plus you can access Ultimate Ears’ own Party Up technology, allowing you to wirelessly connect over 150 speakers together.

We gave the Boom 3 speaker a high four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding: “it’s tough and small enough to take almost anywhere, and the side-firing drivers mean it effectively throws out sound in all directions.”

If you're looking for a versatile speaker that works just as well indoors as outdoors and offers a loud, wide-ranging sound then the Boom 3 is one for you.